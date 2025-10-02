REAL Indigenous Report

Jim McMurtry
2h

Rather pathetic that something so patently obvious is also this risky to say, absolute perilous for some, even for a conservative politician:

“It is an indisputable fact that the number of bodies discovered at Kamloops is zero.”

Arthur B Grant
2h

When will Canada ever see real democracy again! Speaking the truth means getting fired is obscene by all political parties today. Shame on you all!

© 2025 Hymie Rubenstein
