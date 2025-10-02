Shepherd said it was a “disgrace” that the orange flag was being flown outside the legislature.

Hymie Rubenstein

REAL Indigenous Report

October 2, 2025

A B.C. Conservative Party staffer, Lindsay Shepherd, was just fired after calling the orange Indian Residential School flag a “disgrace” and a “fake flag” on social media. The flag is meant to honour so-called residential school “survivors,” many of whom were actually strivers because the education they received led to a happy and productive life.

The flag was raised at the B.C. Legislature ahead of the September 30 National Day for Truth and Reconciliation. Though truthful, Shepherd’s comments were widely condemned, including by the radical Union of B.C. Indian Chiefs.

The orange Survivors’ flag that was raised at the B.C. Legislature on Sept. 25, 2025. (B.C. Legislature/X)

Lindsay Shepherd, who had worked as a communications officer for the B.C. Conservative caucus, faced widespread criticism after her posts on X, formerly Twitter, at the end of last week.

Last Thursday, several NDP, Conservative, and Green MLAs raised the survivors’ flag on the front steps of the legislature in Victoria, ahead of National Day for Truth and Reconciliation on September 30.

The next day, Shepherd wrote on X:

“The Orange Shirt and the Orange Flag perpetuate untruths about Canadian history, such as the grandest lie of all that 215 children’s graves were unearthed in Kamloops. “It is a disgrace that this fake flag flies in front of the provincial parliament buildings, and it is a disgrace to see the shirt of lies framed prominently and permanently beside the coat of arms so that locals and tourists cannot view our insignia without having their eye drawn and redirected to the Orange shirt,” the post continued.

A screengrab sent out by the B.C. NDP shows a tweet by B.C. Conservative Party staffer Lindsay Shepherd on the raising of the Survivors flag outside the B.C. Legislature Buildings on Sept. 25, 2025. (Screengrab/B.C. NDP)

Although Shepherd deleted the post shortly after posting it, screenshots were soon distributed.

Yesterday, Shepherd said on X that B.C. Conservative Leader John Rustad had fired her because of the post.

“I am a mother of two young children, and I am 32 weeks pregnant -- I was about to go on maternity leave,” she wrote. “I had been an elected board member with the party since 2022,” she added. “It’s very sad that it ended up this way.”

Sad indeed, given that Shepherd’s post, though provocative, was no repudiation of physical or other evidence supporting the existence of the remains of thousands of Indian Residential School students secretly buried in unmarked graves all across Canada.

Grand Chief Stewart Phillip, president of the Union of B.C. Indian Chiefs, was one of many people who urged Rustad to fire Shepherd over her comments.

“It’s shocking, it’s absolutely disgusting. It’s astonishing that there can be that level of ignorance in this modern day,” he said. “Residential school denial is a terrible, racist sickness that is given public expression with impunity in this province and in this country.”

Former Green Party MLA Adam Olsen said he felt for his relatives who had to have their history questioned. (Michael McArthur/CBC)

Former B.C. Green MLA Adam Olsen, a negotiator for the Tsartlip First Nation, called the comments “vile.”

“These kinds of attacks on the true history of our province is really troubling. It’s really toxic behaviour,” Olsen said.

“I feel for all our relatives who have the confront these kind of messages and have their entire history questioned in such a mean-spirited way.”

The Survivors’ flag is raised outside the B.C. Legislature buildings in Victoria on Sept. 28, 2025. A Tory staffer who called the flag a disgrace has now been fired. (Government of B.C.)

In May of 2021, the Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc First Nation shared that preliminary findings from a ground-penetrating radar survey that only found some 200 sub-surface anomalies — disturbances of unknown origin that the band erroneously termed the “remains” of school children — on the grounds of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School.

That misleading announcement was the beginning of a nationwide effort as indigenous groups across the country began their own government-funded searches of residential school sites, resulting in zero results of unknown missing students buried in unmarked graves.

The absence of evidence did nothing to reduce an outburst of violence against the Christian community since the still-unproven claims of discovering unmarked graves near a residential school in Kamloops, B.C, were made in 2021.

A lack of evidence did not prevent 123 Christian churches from being vandalized, burned to the ground or desecrated.

However, no suspicious graves containing the remains of missing school children have ever been discovered simply because such graves don’t exist.

Shepherd has been a long-time advocate for freedom of expression in Canada and has authored two books.

She wrote a children’s book, which True North published, titled “A Day with Sir John A,” educating children and parents about Canada’s first Prime Minister, meant to counter narratives that distorted and demonized Canada’s history.

Shepherd also authored “Diversity & Exclusion: Confronting the Campus Free Speech Crisis,” about her challenges navigating censorship at Wilfrid Laurier University when she dared to show a clip of academic Jordan Peterson speaking. Individuals in her class had complained, saying Shepherd was “transphobic” for daring to show a video of Peterson in class.

She filed a lawsuit against the university, two professors, and a staff member and student, alleging harassment, intentional infliction of nervous shock, negligence, and constructive dismissal.

Peterson also filed a lawsuit against the university and staff members for defamation.

Both lawsuits were dismissed in 2024.

This is not the first time someone has been fired under Rustad’s watch for comments related to residential schools.

In March, MLA Dallas Brodie was expelled from the BC Conservative caucus over things she said about coverage of that era of Canada’s history.

“I spoke the truth because it matters,” she wrote in a statement following her ouster. “I will never back down from it. It is an indisputable fact that the number of bodies discovered at Kamloops is zero.” She claimed that the truth is “a threat to powerful vested interests in the multi-billion dollar reconciliation industry,” and suggested politicians such as Rustad and Premier David Eby “are willing to sell off British Columbia’s wealth and power transferring it from the public to an elite racial minority.” “We will stop them,” Brodie continued. “We will fight for British Columbia that serves us all. And we will do it by speaking one true word at a time.”

Files from:

https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/british-columbia/bc-conservative-staffer-comments-orange-shirt-lindsay-shepherd-1.7648820

https://www.westernstandard.news/news/rustad-fires-longtime-bc-conservatives-staffer-over-tweet/67961