REAL Indigenous Report

REAL Indigenous Report

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Henry Clark's avatar
Henry Clark
3h

The basis of rational governance is equality under the law and reasonable response to foreign interference. What the fukcuc?

Reply
Share
Alison Malis's avatar
Alison Malis
2h

well, he probably wasn't. it's pretty hard to look at anything else when your head is so far up your own ass.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Hymie Rubenstein · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture