The B.C. provincial government is incredulously claiming it was unaware of the just-revealed Musqueam agreement, a revelation reposted here early this morning thanks to the Juno News.

Without the diligent work done by Juno News’ star journalist Cosmin Dzsurdza, this issue would have gone nearly totally unreported.

Summary

BC Conservative Interim Leader Trevor Halford is demanding answers from Premier David Eby after Eby claimed he was unaware of a federal agreement recognizing Musqueam Indian Band title across Metro Vancouver and adjoining regions. The agreement, signed on February 20th, acknowledges Musqueam’s aboriginal rights and establishes shared decision-making over marine and fisheries management in the area. The province claims it was not involved in the negotiations and has not yet received a copy of the agreement, a mind boggling assertion if there ever was one.

Cosmin Dzsurdza

Juno News

March 2, 2026

Source: Legislative Assembly of British Columbia

BC Conservative Interim Leader Trevor Halford is demanding answers after Premier David Eby claimed he was not briefed about a federal agreement that recognizes Musqueam Indian Band title across nearly all of Metro Vancouver.

As reported by Juno News, the federal government announced on Feb. 20 that it had signed the šxʷq̓ʷal̕təl̕tən Rights Recognition Agreement with Musqueam.

According to the federal release, the agreement acknowledges Musqueam’s Aboriginal rights, including title, within its traditional territory and establishes shared decision-making over marine and fisheries management in and around Metro Vancouver.

The territory identified in the agreement includes Vancouver, Burnaby, Richmond, Surrey and several other municipalities, an area home to roughly 1.8 million people.

While taking media questions during a press conference on changes to daylight savings time, Eby claimed he was not briefed on the agreement.

During question period in the B.C. Legislature, opposition MLAs and Halford repeatedly asked when Premier Eby and his cabinet were informed of the agreement and what it means for provincial jurisdiction, municipal authority and private property rights.

“On an issue of this magnitude, we are to believe that in 12 days nobody from the provincial government was briefed, no phone call, no email, nothing. We are supposed to believe they found out about it just like everyone else did,” said Halford.

“My question to the Premier is simple: When did the Premier learn about this decision? Did he learn about it 12 days ago? Yesterday? Or did he find out about it through the media like everybody else?”

The Minister of Indigenous Relations and Reconciliation Spencer Herbet Chandra told the Assembly that the province was not involved in negotiating and had not even seen the agreement.

“I should be clear that the agreement the member refers to was signed with the federal government, not the provincial government, so I did not sit at the negotiation table,” said Chandra.

“I have not seen the text of the agreement the member refers to. We have made a request to the federal government to share the text of their negotiation with Musqueam Nation.”

He said the province has requested a copy of the full text from the federal government but has not yet received it, and therefore could not comment on its specific contents.

Opposition members argued that it was difficult to believe the provincial government was not briefed on a deal of this scale affecting the economic core of British Columbia.

They accused the government of failing to communicate transparently with the public and questioned whether the province had been excluded from discussions or was unaware of the agreement until it was publicly announced.

In a statement, Halford said British Columbians were once again learning about a major land and governance development through a federal announcement rather than from their own provincial government.

“A major agreement affecting land-use and governance in the economic heart of British Columbia is signed, and this NDP government says nothing, leaving the public to guess what this means for them,” Halford said in a written statement.

He said the lack of information has left residents uncertain about how the agreement could affect land-use planning, infrastructure, economic development and municipal decision-making.

Scott McInnis, the party’s critic for Indigenous Relations, pointed to the recent Cowichan court decision recognizing Aboriginal title in parts of Richmond and ongoing debates over potential amendments to the Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples Act.

“In light of the recent Cowichan decision and the government’s own statements about reviewing DRIPA, the silence from this NDP government is unacceptable,” said McInnis in a statement.

McInnis added that the government had previously committed to greater transparency around reconciliation initiatives but had not followed through.

