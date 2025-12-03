Cindy Woodhouse Nepinak, current National Chief of the Assembly of First Nations, has just opined at an AFN meeting in Ottawa that “Turtle Island,” the specious name for Canada, a country on the continent of North America, belongs to the country’s indigenous peoples.

At the same December 2 meeting in Ottawa, she argued that Metis rights do not include rights to indigenous lands, territories and resources. Taken together with the first statement, this means that Metis people have no inherent land claims anywhere in Canada.﻿

At the same meeting today, Chief Donald Edgars of Old Massett Village in Haida Gwaii put forward the resolution calling on chiefs to affirm support for the oil tanker ban, and to support Indian Bands in B.C. in their opposition to a potential petroleum pipeline from Alberta to coastal B.C.

Edgars told his fellow chiefs a new pipeline to B.C.’s coast is “nothing but a pipe dream” and that passing his resolution would show Carney they are united in their opposition when he comes to address the group later Tuesday.

“We cannot let this happen,” Edgars told the chiefs.

“I call on all chiefs to reject this dangerous precedent. I ask the chiefs to stand in support of coastal First Nations who firmly reject any pipelines that propose running through our territories.

The resolution was seconded by B.C.-based indigenous resource lawyer Merle Alexander, who said an oil spill would destroy the economic livelihood of the coast.

During her opening remarks to the gathering, AFN National Chief Cindy Woodhouse Nepinak slammed Carney’s government over what she called its failure to consult meaningfully with Treaty Indian Bands and cuts to federal investments in First Nations communities.

Woodhouse Nepinak said recognized Indian Bands will continue to protect their rights, in and outside of the courts.