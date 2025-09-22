REAL Indigenous Report

John Chittick
2h

Palestine will not become a state because its sole purpose is to eliminate Israel and its people. The Grand Mufti of Palestine (Hitler's Ally) imported the dregs of the Arab world for that purpose. Carney knows this. Carney, a globalist poseur extraordinaire, a friend of Jihad, a green zealot, and temporary worker of Canada who keeps his investments outside of the country he rules over and pretends to represent - is dancing for the global fascists to create habitat for his next attempt at narcissistic self-actualization when he leaves Canada a bankrupt smoldering ruin of cultural Marxism, green theocracy, and state-imported Jihad.

Ian Dale
23m

This is indeed a sad day.

