Because the Jews of the world are the REAL indigenous people of Israel, not its “settler-colonists,” I added a new section to this newsletter called REAL Israel & Palestine Report, whose aim is to present a R(realistic) E(evidential) A (authentic) L(logical) analysis of the current conflict between Israel and its many regional and international enemies.

You don’t have to receive posts about Israel & Palestine if you aren’t interested in the subject matter or don’t like my position on current issues.

To ensure you don’t receive any more posts like this one, unsubscribe from this section in either of the following ways:

1. Click "unsubscribe" at the bottom of any newsletter email sent to you, which will take you to a page where you can choose what sections in my newsletter to subscribe to.

2. Log into your Substack account, head to your account Settings, select your subscription and choose which newsletters to receive.

Many thanks!

Hymie

Thanks for reading REAL Indigenous Report! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

Prime Minister Mark Carney arbitrarily and unilaterally announced Canada’s virtue-signalling recognition of Palestine on Sunday, September 21, bypassing Parliament and ignoring the lack of preconditions like borders, democratization and disarmament. This gratuitous move — rightly criticized below by Ezra Levant of Rebel News and Sue-Ann Levy of Juno News as a betrayal of Canadian values and a reward for terrorism — is a transparent political ploy to gain support from antisemitic Canadian voters. The announcement is deemed meaningless in the broader context of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, as Canada lacks significant diplomatic influence.

Levant and Levy could have easily added that there has never been an autonomous Palestinian state in human history or pre-history, and that Palestinian identity was born in near lockstep opposition to the re-creation in 1947-48 of the modern state of Israel by the United Nations, a body now controlled by Jew-hating countries hell bent on its destruction.

Without a vote or mandate, and without consultation, Carney recognized Palestine on the eve of Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year commemoration.

Rebel News

September 21, 2025

Liberal Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney just announced that Canada recognizes the State of Palestine.

Except that’s not true. Canada hasn’t recognized a Palestinian state. There has been no vote in Parliament on the matter. Canadians don’t support it.

Parliament did vote on Palestine, last year. Canadian MPs, in fact, decided not to unilaterally call for a state of Palestine, but rather to call for that to be negotiated, and to have basic pre-conditions like releasing the Jewish hostages, disarming the terrorists, and for Hamas to have no role whatsoever in the future of the country. That vote passed 204 to 117.

But without consultation, without a vote, without a mandate, on a Sunday so he can avoid question period, Carney simply put out a press release — on the eve of the Jewish high holiday of Rosh Hashana. He’s classy that way.

Carney lied

Back in July, he had said he would only support a Palestinian state if Palestine become a democracy, and agreed to have an election next year. Obviously it hasn’t done that — it’s a dictatorship.

Carney also had said Palestine had to demilitarize. It obviously hasn’t. Carney had said Hamas must be banned from any role in the future of Palestine. And he also said the hostages had to be released. That’s what he said two months ago — that those were necessary preconditions. None of them have been met. But Carney gave Hamas everything they wanted — for nothing in return.

The Palestinian dictator has already retweeted Carney’s announcement — I think that’s the fourth time terrorists have publicly thanked Canada for being on their side. That’s so gross.

Selling out Canadian values

Carney's sold out Israel. But he’s sold out Canada too, and Canadian values. Imagine what our veterans who served in Afghanistan think about this — Hamas is just as atrocious as ISIS or the Taliban.

Carney was away from Canada for a long time, but we actually sent thousands of Canadian troops to fight against Islamic terrorists in Afghanistan — and more than 160 Canadians were killed doing so.

It's a disgrace. Carney has rewarded terrorism and violence.

But it does not represent Canada. It represents the hard left. It represents antisemitic immigrants. And it represents a Liberal Party that will do anything to win. But it doesn’t represent Canada. Canadians are fair-minded — and I think a lot actually would support a Palestine, if it truly did disarm, democratize and stop terrorism. I think I would, if that actually happened — I’ve been the United Arab Emirates, and peace really is possible. But not by giving recognition to terrorists.

Does it matter?

None of Carney’s schemes will actually make a difference. Israel will defend itself without Carney’s permission. Hamas will never give up trying to kill Jews, despite Carney’s self-delusion. Canada just doesn’t have any diplomatic or military power anymore. No one listens to us — other than the Palestinians who use us for propaganda purposes.

This announcement is purely for domestic political consumption. Carney is going for the huge antisemitic vote, which grows every year through mass immigration from terrorist countries like Pakistan, Afghanistan, Syria and Somalia. Carney has done nothing useful for anyone, including for the Palestinian people. He’s just debased our own country.

A grown-up might ask, what is the capital city of this new country? Is it Jerusalem? Don’t you think Carney needs to say? What are its borders? Hamas has a saying — from the river to the sea. If you look at the map, you understand what that means — completely wiping out Israel. Is that Carney’s view? Who is its government? Hamas or the PLO? Or someone else? What is its constitution — the Hamas Charter that calls for the killing of Jews worldwide? Who exactly is a Palestinian?

In a way, none of it matters, because Canada isn’t involved — neither in the UK or France or Australia, or other countries that are virtue-signalling this way. The future of the Middle East will be decided by Israel, the United States, and Sunni Arab countries like Saudi Arabia and the UAE and Egypt. They have skin in the game — and unlike Mark Carney, they don’t allow pro-Hamas protests in their streets. They’ve seen where that leads.

This won’t change a thing in Gaza, other than make it easier for Hamas to hold on a bit longer, which will cost more lives. But it will change things in Canada — it’s like a starter pistol for another antisemitic crime wave targeting Jews and Israelis. We’ve seen that for two years, but it’s going to hit new levels now. I notice that handful of Jewish MPs in the Liberal government are all hiding today. What can they say? They’re like the Judenrat in the Jewish ghettos of Europe in the 1940s — their job is to manage the Jews on behalf of the government.

Canada Stands With Israel

If you oppose Hamas, despise terrorism, and support Israel’s right to live in peace, please sign our petition below or by visiting the campaign at CanadaStandsWithIsrael.com.

​ "Carney made no secret of his disdain for Israel and his support of the Gazans in the months prior to April’s election, once muttering genocide in the midst of a press conference."

Source: X

Sue-Ann Levy

Juno News

September 22, 2025

If a would-be politician tells you who he is during an election campaign, believe him.

Prime Minister Mark Carney made no secret of his disdain for Israel and his support of the Gazans in the months prior to April’s election, once muttering genocide in the midst of a press conference.

The legacy media virtually ignored it.

But Liberal Jews – and the Elbow’s Up crowd – were so steeped in hate for US president Donald Trump and so enchanted by Carney’s economics pedigree, they voted for him, despite the fact that he really despised them.

It’s the same Carney who claimed in June that Canadian values and Muslim values are the same, and repeatedly chastised Israel for trying to take down Hamas.

It is the same Carney who met with Jewish MPs and other community leaders a few days ago and duped them into thinking he had their backs, that he cared about tackling anti-Semitism.

Six days later, he stabbed all of them in the back by declaring that Canada recognizes a Palestinian state.

Now I’m not sure if the MPs and weak Jewish community leaders realize they were used or that Carney is incredibly Machiavellian, or both.

His actions sent the message that the terrorists who brutally murdered, raped and butchered 1,200 Israelis two years ago and who took 250 others hostage are to be rewarded.

He made his declaration one day before the start of the sacred Jewish New Year, as if he wasn’t soulless enough and hadn’t already stabbed Canadian Jews enough in the back

Nearly 50 hostages — both dead and alive — are still in Gaza and contrary to his promises at the beginning of August, his current statement does not make statehood of a non-existent contingent on releasing those hostages.

Like the geopolitical whiz he thinks he has (and has proven not at all to be), Carney has declared statehood for a country that does not exist. He has put his faith in Mahmoud Abbas, now in his 20th year as head of the Palestine Authority, who pays terrorists to slay Jews.

Our brilliant PM seems to think the nearly 90-year-old Abbas will hold a democratic election next year.

Fat chance.

Although he considers himself a legend in his own mind, it is clear our PM has fallen prey to a steady flow of Hamas propaganda, which has manipulated feeble minds to think there is a genocide in Gaza and Palestinians are starving to death, even though there is plenty of evidence to prove otherwise.

If Israel has done anything wrong in the past two years, it is underestimating the power of propaganda to influence weak minds — and not engaging in a non-stop media blitz to counteract it.

But besides Carney’s Jew hatred and his sheer hubris, this was done without Parliamentary consent.

Parliament voted against recognizing a Palestinian state last year, but Carney — even though the House is now back in session — circumvented their wishes and unilaterally declared Canada’s intentions.

These are not at all Canada’s intentions. They’re the intentions of a man who fancies himself a dictator, who rules the country like he owns it.

It’s the intentions of a man who threw the Canadian Jewish community under the bus to buy Muslim votes.

As PC deputy leader Melissa Lantsman said Sunday, Carney has isolated himself even more from our allies — particularly to the south of us — and his “cold, calculated move” was “done entirely for votes.”

Let’s be frank here.

Carney doesn’t really care about Canada.

He cares about looking good in the eyes of his European pals — Emmanuel Macron, president of France and Britain’s Keir Starmer, who have appeased radical Islam so much, their major cities have already fallen to the terrorists and their sympathizers.

Perhaps these three, along with the PM of Australia, Anthony Albanese, think this move is also giving U.S. President Donald Trump the middle finger. But the U.S. will veto the move at the U.N.

As Scottish author, Ben Freeman says, the move is strictly performative.

Nothing will happen.

But what it will do, without a doubt, is increase the already chilling level of anti-Semitism by terrorist sympathizers we’ve seen on Canada’s streets for two years.

I hate to be pessimistic at the dawn of the Jewish New Year but we already know our political leaders and our police haven’t and continue to not protect us.

What Carney refuses to realize — or has no clue given his poor grasp of geopolitics — it never ends with the Jews.

It is not just about annihilating Israel. The radical Islamists want to destroy the West.

Meanwhile, I have no doubt that Carney and his sidekick Anita Anand, who has been posting non-stop about Carney’s declaration and her visit to the U.N., will also issue a statement on the next day wishing L’Shana Tova to my community.

It’s hard to say whether their chutzpah or their Jew hatred is more obscene.