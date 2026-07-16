According to Blacklock’s Reporter, Canada’s premier media house reporting on the often hidden, secret, or notorious machinations of federal politics, has revealed that the Assembly of First Nations, an organization generously subsidized by the public purse, has just condemned the Senate for rejecting a proposal to criminalize Indian Residential School “denialism.” The amendment to Bill C-9 aimed to make it a crime to promote hatred against indigenous peoples by denying or downplaying the Residential School system.

The Tk’emlups te Secwepemc First Nation, where it was claimed, with no compelling evidence, that 215 unmarked graves of missing schoolchildren were found, is still working on exhumation and memorialization efforts over five years after this highly problematic announcement was made.

But no one denies the existence of the Indian Residential system, on the one hand, while explaining how and why questioning highly questionable assertions about the IRS system — including challenging the claim that hundreds of missing students have been found in unmarked graves — promotes anti-indigenous hatred is never explained by those who make this charge, on the other.

Brief excerpts from Blacklock’s Reporter’s story appear below.

Blacklock’s Reporter

Chiefs of the Assembly of First Nations yesterday condemned the Senate for quashing a proposal to criminalize Indian Residential School “denialism” under threat of two years’ jailing. “It is a shame,” a Thompson, Manitoba Chief told reporters at the group’s annual general meeting in Ottawa.

“It is a shame that we live in a country that will not protect our people from hate crimes,” said Grand Chief Garrison Settee of Manitoba’s Pimicikamak Cree First Nation. “The Senate defeated a bill that would amend the Criminal Code to include Residential School denialism as a crime. Our people have been through a lot.”

Senators on June 3 voted 41 to 32 to kill a “denialism” amendment to Bill C-9 An Act To Amend The Criminal Code. The amendment stated:

“Everyone who by communicating statements other than in private conversation wilfully promotes hatred against Indigenous peoples by condoning, denying or downplaying the Indian Residential School system is guilty of an indictable offence and liable to imprisonment for a term not exceeding two years.”

British Columbia Regional Chief Terry Teegee of the Takla First Nation condemned the vote. “Denialism is not an academic debate,” he said. “It is hate speech.”

“It’s been five years since 215 findings in the Kamloops Indian Residential School, at a gravesite,” said Chief Teegee. “Other places across this country have been finding graves.”

The Tk’emlups te Secwepemc First Nation of Kamloops in 2021 claimed to find 215 unmarked graves in a Residential School orchard. The First Nation received $12.1 million in federal funding for exhumation, forensic testing and DNA analysis.

Kamloops Chief Rosanne Casimir, in her March 25 testimony at the Senate Indigenous Peoples Committee, acknowledged no attempt was made to recover any remains. “The truth cannot be confirmed,” she said

By Staff