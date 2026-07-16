REAL Indigenous Report

REAL Indigenous Report

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UncleMac's avatar
UncleMac
14m

"Just trust us, bro, and keep the money coming." ~Chief Truthy Scammerson

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LM's avatar
LM
17m

Were the new Liberal Senators among those who voted in favour of the amendment?

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