Yesterday, July 30, President Donald Trump announced a groundbreaking agreement for the complete disarmament of Hamas and all other armed groups in Gaza.

The diplomatic breakthrough, brokered by his Board of Peace alongside mediators Egypt, Qatar and Turkey, will pave the way for a new Palestinian government in Gaza, Trump said.

Hours later, the Board of Peace, a multi-national organization chaired by President Trump and composed of most Middle Eastern countries, released a statement saying the agreement holds significant “promise” for a better future across Gaza and Israel.

“For the first time, Hamas officially has committed to an actionable plan for relinquishing all its weapons, which will be followed by Israeli withdrawal from Gaza. It holds the promise of delivering significant benefits to the people of Gaza, who have waited for too long for a better future, and security to the people of Israel,” the Board of Peace said in a post on X.

The Board of Peace said the next phase will focus on implementation, with Gaza beginning a phased transition toward “full authority,” while accelerating efforts to establish the rule of law, improve security and advance humanitarian conditions.

“The agreement concludes months of intensive, good faith negotiations to advance President Donald J. Trump’s vision for establishing new governance, security, humanitarian relief, reconstruction, and economic recovery in Gaza as set out in the Comprehensive Peace Plan and U.N. Security Council Resolution 2803.”

Only time will tell whether this groundbreaking agreement will be fully and successfully implemented.

Here is President Trump’s complete Truth Social Post:

Today, the Board of Peace reached a HISTORIC agreement for the COMPLETE DISARMAMENT of Hamas and all other armed groups in Gaza. This is a monumental step toward lasting PEACE and SECURITY.

This agreement is a critical step towards Gaza finally being governed by a new Palestinian government that will work closely with the Board of Peace to help the Palestinian people. At the same time, Israel will have the security it deserves, with Gaza no longer used as a base for terror attacks.

This is a major milestone in the implementation of the Trump 20-Point Plan. The agreement will be carried out in carefully structured phases. As disarmament is completed, Israeli forces will withdraw, and the International Stabilization Force will work with a new Palestinian police force to take responsibility for Gaza being safe for its residents and its neighbors.

One year ago, there was a violent, raging war, a humanitarian crisis and hostages kept in brutal captivity. We have made historic progress and there is still much work to do.

I want to thank the mediators—Egypt, Qatar, and Türkiye [Turkey] — for their important efforts, and especially my outstanding team, whose tireless work made this historic breakthrough possible.

The threat that emerged from Gaza on October 7 will NOT be allowed to rebuild!

Under this agreement, Gaza will finally be in the hands of a new Palestinian government that serves its PEOPLE.

CONGRATULATIONS TO ALL ON THIS AMAZING DEVELOPMENT, THAT EVERYBODY SAID COULD NEVER BE ACHIEVED!

DONALD J. TRUMP

President of the United States of America