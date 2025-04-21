The important Blacklocks Reporter post on the other side of the paywall argues that:
The Tk’emlups [Kamloops Indian Band] council to date has not recovered any children’s graves despite receiving $12.1 million in federal funding for “ancestral remains excavation.” The grants were to pay for DNA testing, coroners’ analysis and “archeological and forensic work.
None of the excavation work was undertaken. Access To Information records showed the First Nation spent the funding on publicists, consultants, speaking fees, undisclosed “administrative costs” and other expenses.
This revelation adds to the growing body of evidence that the following Kamloops Indian Band press release heard around the world contained several barefaced falsehoods. These are marked in boldface below:
May 27, 2021, Kamloops – It is with a heavy heart that Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc Kukpi7 (Chief) Rosanne Casimir confirms an unthinkable loss that was spoken about but never documented by the Kamloops Indian Residential School. This past weekend, with the help of a ground penetrating radar specialist, the stark truth of the preliminary findings came to light – the confirmation of the remains of 215 children who were students of the Kamloops Indian Residential School.
“We had a knowing in our community that we were able to verify. To our knowledge, these missing children are undocumented deaths,” stated Kukpi7 Rosanne Casimir. “Some were as young as three years old. We sought out a way to confirm that knowing out of deepest respect and love for those lost children and their families, understanding that Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc is the final resting place of these children.”
None of these phantasmagorical assertions rooted in a pre-scientific parallel “indigenous knowledge” universe has ever been verified because they are factually and logically untrue:
There has been no confirmation of “an unthinkable loss” of the lives of children who attended the Kamloops Indian Residential School.
The “stark truth” is that there exists not a single confirmation, let alone 215, of the remains of children who attended the Kamloops Indian Residential School.
The “knowing” in this community has never been verified.
Not a single “undocumented death” has been proven, let alone the death of an unknown, unnamed, and unrecorded three-year-old child.
There are no recorded “lost children,” let alone any in a “final resting place” next to the school.
