BREAKING: Dallas Brodie expelled from the BC Conservative Party opposition caucus for mocking indigenous people and telling the truth about the Kamloops "burials"
Dallas Brodie is a Canadian politician and lawyer serving as a member of the Legislative Assembly of British Columbia as an MLA since 2024. She was initially elected to represent the riding of Vancouver-Quilchena as a member of the Conservative Party. In November 2024, she was named as the attorney general critic in John Rustad's shadow cabinet.
Today, she was expelled from the party at least partly for a video allegedly mocking residential school survivors and Conservative house leader Áʼa꞉líya Warbus, as the announcement posted below shows.
She is now serving an independent after being ejected from the party.
In February 2025, Brodie stated that "zero" children had been confirmed to have been buried at the Kamloops Indian Residential School, which Conservative house leader Áʼa꞉líya Warbus criticized as harmful and a distraction for the party from more critical issues. Rustad asked Brodie to take down the post, which she refused to do.
The following month, during an online discussion hosted by Frances Widdowson, Brodie described Warbus's comments as "vociferous hatred" and suggested that she join the New Democratic Party. The video prompted the Métis Nation British Columbia to call for her removal from caucus, perhaps helping to precipitate Opposition Leader John Rustad's decision to expel her earlier today.
For more about this story, please read the following CBC story, but be warned that it also contains lots of highly questionable and outright false material:
The reason Brody called attention (rather bluntly) to the Kamloops murdered children hoax is that this lie has been presented as a fact in the training manuals of the law society of British Columbia. The idea that a law society would promote lies in order to align itself with a social justice narrative is truly scary. We all assume that the justice system makes judgements based on facts when an accused person's freedom and reputation are on the line, but it seems that may no longer be the case. How this crucial issue got lost in this chain of events I do not understand, but it's disgraceful and terrifying.
So, Rustad believes in free speech, but not free tone of voice. I am sorry I voted for the Conservatives. In fact, although the scenery here is good, I am sorry I live in BC.