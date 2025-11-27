Dead Wrong: How Canada Got the Residential School Story So Wrong ​

Dead Wrong, released today on Amazon.ca, is a follow-up to Grave Error, published by True North in late 2023. Grave Error instantly became a best-seller because it debunked the Kamloops Narrative about “unmarked graves” and “missing children” at Indian Residential Schools.

Like Grave Error, Dead Wrong is edited by C.P. Champion and Tom Flanagan. The new collection further exposes the ongoing spread of misinformation about unmarked graves at Indian Residential Schools. The book addresses the Kamloops Narrative, highlighting the New York Times’ refusal to retract its headline, the firing of a teacher for sharing the truth about TB deaths, the Law Society of BC’s attempts to perpetuate the false narrative, and many other attempts to discredit, silence, or punish naysayers.

Why is another book needed? Simply because the struggle for accurate information is stronger today than ever. Indeed, very few of those who have earned a lucrative living and high status spreading unsubstantiated rumours about “discoveries” of “unmarked graves” holding the remains of “missing children” at Kamloops and other Indian Residential Schools have admitted they were dead wrong.

Dead Wrong gives the straight story based on documented evidence about episodes involving the Kamloops Narrative, such as:

The shocking unwillingness of the New York Times to retract its headline about “mass graves” at Kamloops.

The attempt of the city council for Quesnel, BC, to drive the mayor from office because his wife gave away 10 copies of Grave Error.

The firing of high school teacher Jim McMurtry because he told students the truth — that most students who died at residential schools succumbed to TB.

The so-called documentary Sugarcane, which was nominated for an Oscar even though it was riddled with errors about St. Joseph’s Residential School at Williams Lake, BC.

The attempt of the Law Society of BC to entrench the Kamloops Narrative in its educational materials, even though the falsehoods were pointed out by member Jim Keller.

All this and much more is contained in Dead Wrong, which picks up where Grave Error left off. If you liked Grave Error, you’ll love Dead Wrong.