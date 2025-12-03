December 3, 2025

Police intervene in an altercation between Jim McMurtry, a would-be speaker at the event, and a protester who took a sign from McMurty casting doubt on the May 2021 announcement by the Kamloops Indian Band that more than 200 suspected unmarked graves had been identified on the grounds of a former residential school.

According to the Times Colonist, former university professor Francis Widdowson was arrested under the Trespass Act after she arrived at the University of Victoria on Tuesday, December 2 for an event intended to shed light on what the new OneBC political party refers to as the “reconciliation industry,” a branch of the much larger, more lucrative, and extremely powerful Indian Industry whose overarching aim is to return all of Canada to its pre-colonial, stone-age indigenous inhabitants.

Police did not name the person who was arrested, but OneBC leader Dallas Brodie said it was Francis Widdowson, who was later released.

Brodie, Widdowson and Jim McMurtry — another planned speaker at the event — have publicly questioned the falsehood that “unmarked graves” were discovered on the grounds of a former residential school in Kamloops in 2021.

A letter from the university to the three speakers claimed the event was not permitted because it did not go through the appropriate booking process, and that there was insufficient time to ensure proper safety planning.

In an online post, Widdowson responded: “We’re coming in.”

In response, about 900 protestors, many wearing orange shirts and carrying handwritten signs in support of so-called residential-school “survivors,” gathered on campus ahead of the event at midday Tuesday with the intention of disrupting it, an anti-free speech effort they quickly accomplished.

The anti-Widdowson gathering, organized by indigenous faculty and staff, featured speeches from Kuper Island residential school “survivor” Steve Sxwithul’txw and from Ry Moran, a University of Victoria librarian and former director of the National Centre of Truth and Reconciliation.

As members of the small OneBC contingent approached the library, a group of protesters, some of them masked, broke off to confront them.

That’s when Widdowson, who officers surrounded, was arrested, Brodie said.

Protesters scuffled with McMurtry and some OneBC supporters and staffers who stayed behind to prevent the group from entering the university quad.

OneBC members were speaking to a videographer outside the Clearihue Building near Ring Road when someone began throwing orange-coloured smoke bombs.

Saanich police and campus security attempted to keep the two groups apart, but scuffles broke out.

Police led McMurtry away from the protesters and into a police van parked near the university bookstore, with around 200 people following. He was driven away to cheers and drumming by the protesters.

The Union of B.C. Indian Chiefs had said they were concerned that the unsanctioned event would promote so-called “residential school denialism,” a nasty and totally inaccurate appropriation of the term Holocaust denial.

The university’s Native Students Union said it was worried about the safety of indigenous people on campus, a spurious claim at best.

Both McMurtry and Widdowson have legitimately and truthfully questioned the May 2021 announcement by the Kamloops Indian Band that more than 200 suspected unmarked graves had been identified on the grounds of the former school.

Widdowson is a former associate professor at Calgary’s Mount Royal University who was fired in 2021 following heavy criticism of her entirely accurate comments on the residential school system and the notorious Black Lives Matter scam.

In a livestreamed video, Widdowson said she was going to the University of Victoria, where she received her master’s degree, to restore the university to a space where people can have a “free, open and honest exchange of ideas,” notions increasingly rejected by Canada’s institutions of so-called higher learning.

McMurtry was fired from his teaching job at a B.C. school in 2021 over his accurate comments about residential schools. He is a former People’s Party of Canada federal candidate now associated with OneBC.

The Union of B.C. Indian Chiefs says calls to exhume remains of children on residential school sites are a red herring and “blatantly disregard the abundance of well-documented archeological, archival and testimonial evidence which demonstrate that First Nations children died under abusive conditions at residential schools across Canada,” a claim with no empirical backing.

Brodie formed OneBC this year after she was removed from the B.C. Conservative caucus for what Leader John Rustad referred to as mocking residential school survivors.

She has since dedicated much of her time in the legislature to attacking what the party calls the “reconciliation industry.”

- With files from the Times Colonist.