REAL Indigenous Report

REAL Indigenous Report

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Hymie Rubenstein's avatar
Hymie Rubenstein
Jul 10, 2022

I have now added the references the author used to compose this important article.

I hope to see an expanded version with myself as second author in a major outlet where it would get a much larger readership perhaps later this week.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Christopher Eastman-Nagle's avatar
Christopher Eastman-Nagle
Jul 8, 2022

"Dr" Beaulieu's speculations about presumed graves at the Kamloops site would not ordinarily pass scratch, even for an honors student, because she has not done even the most basic cross checking of her radar observations against other site historical data. More, her acceptance of indigenous

'knowings' implies an almost unprecedented credulity for a modern academic, who took what might be little more than rumor as if it were fact, without checking the reliability of the sources, again by cross checking them.

This is more than just poor scholarship. It isn't scholarship at all. It is propaganda for a racist campaign against Canada Inc, run by an unrepresentative swill of Woke convert acolytes who are measured not by their intellectual acuity, but their blind faith in the narratives they have been instructed in.

More, this is not just overzealousness by a convert, but part of a campaign to disestablish the modern paradigm and the Canadian state in favor of a new ruling class; one that represents postmodern neo clerical superstition. It cannot tolerate exposure to critical assessment of its prejudices and assumptions, because the whole edifice is an ideological house of cards, that failing blind faith, depends increasingly on the emperor's lictors to intimidate and 'disappear' anything that could possibly cause doubt about the status of the emperor's clothes.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
7 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Hymie Rubenstein
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture