REAL Indigenous Report

REAL Indigenous Report

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Foe's avatar
Foe
1h

"legitimate political Indigenous organizations"

The word "legitimate" doing lots of heavy-lifting

Reply
Share
Joan's avatar
Joan
2h

Michael Melanson made a great comment about this on his Facebook yesterday (quoting Michael): "The CBC spent years and thousands of $ investigating a historic event but still haven't found a need to investigate whether or not there are 215/200 missing and murdered children in the old orchard at the former Kamloops Indian Residential School."

Yup. Nor have I seen any response from the CBC to the federal government's refusal to release progress report documents relating to the Kamloops band's use of millions in funding for the investigation of those ostensible graves – despite the information commissioner's having ordered them to do so! There should be a media frenzy over that non-compliance. I wouldn't expect any reporting on it from CBC *Indigenous*, obviously, but ... well, come to think of it, the entire Mother Corp. could be dubbed CBC Indigenous, I guess ...

Reply
Share
1 reply
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Hymie Rubenstein · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture