BREAKING: Indigenous activists targeted by the Canadian spy agencies

March 25, 2026

That the result of several contested freedom-of-information requests shows how RCMP investigators infiltrated radical 1970s indigenous movements, only to discover that communist foreign agencies were supporting — perhaps even highly funding — such movements during the height of the Cold War era, was no surprise to me, given my belief that such support, rooted in an attempt to weaken — even destroy — our country by bad foreign actors around the world, may even be much stronger today, a concern apparently of no interest to our hard left CBC.

A police officer uses binoculars to monitor Anicinabe Park near Kenora, Ont., on Aug. 14, 1974. Aboriginal people occupied the park that summer as part of one of the first 'land back' initiatives. (The Canadian Press)

According to the CBC:

“… newly declassified RCMP Security Service files confirm Canada’s Cold War-era domestic intelligence agency infiltrated and sought to disrupt legitimate political Indigenous organizations in the 1970s, in an extensive program of covert surveillance, informants and countersubversion. The files also corroborate for the first time that the Liberal government in the mid-1970s approved covert RCMP wiretaps to monitor the telephones of the National Indian Brotherhood, known today as the Assembly of First Nations, in Ottawa.”

“A CBC Indigenous investigation has found the program evolved into a widespread and intrusive countrywide surveillance operation targeting far more than suspected radicals. Hundreds of Indigenous people and at least 30 legitimate political organizations were monitored. “The documents were released in 2025 after four access to information requests. The federal government fought the requests in court, delaying the release for years. “The files comprise hundreds of surveillance reports contained in more than two dozen manila file folders marked “racial intelligence.” They name 150 RCMP members and confirm methods like paying informants, physical surveillance, filming, photographing, monitoring and meeting with media, liaising with Indian Affairs and the FBI, and checking sensitive government and privately held records.”

For other information on this breaking revelation, most of them reported by the biased mainstream media, it’s one-sided leader being our very own public broadcaster, the CBC, click on the many links found here or by copying the following link into your web browser: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=Chiefs+targeted+by+RCMP&t=newext&atb=v322-1&ia=web