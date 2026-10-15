According to the CBC, leaders of indigenous groups are condemning Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew’s recent comments that residential school denialism should not be considered a crime.

TIM SMITH / THE BRANDON SUN FILES

Premier Wab Kinew went out of his way to say residential school denialism should be left to the work of “education.”

Kinew made the comments on April 9 to CBC Manitoba’s Information Radio host Marcy Markusa, in response to federal NDP MP Leah Gazan’s private member’s bill to amend the Criminal Code regarding the promotion of hatred against indigenous people.

Gazan’s bill tries to outlaw condoning, denying, justifying or minimizing the role of the Indian Residential School system in Canada through any statements beyond a private conversation.

“I have a lot of respect for MP Gazan, but I don’t think we can criminalize this,” Kinew said Friday. “I think we have to just do the continued work of educating people and trying to combat misinformation.”

The CBC story went on to say that National Family and Survivors Circle president Hilda Anderson-Pyrz said in a Monday [October 12] interview Kinew’s statement “creates further harm” for survivors of residential schools and others affected by their legacy, especially amid continued denialism of the harms caused by the institutions.

The CBC also claimed that Anderson-Pyrz's “… siblings were forced to attend residential school,” an assertion my newsletter and other sources have shown to be false too many times to count, the exception being children living in broken, dysfunctional, abusive, or orphaned households, a policy still in place across Canada, regardless of the ethnicity of the parents or children.

The CBC also repeated the canard that “… more than 4,000 [students] died while attending them [the residential schools,” implying that they died on school property, an assertion that’s also been successfully challenged or properly contextualized.

In his October 14 Winnipeg Free Press column, Niigaan Sinclair supported Gazan’s bill, arguing that:

Following the Second World War and the worldwide shock at the discovery of the Holocaust – elected German leaders came to the realization that the country must take collective responsibility for its past, a concept known as Vergangenheitsbewaltigung, or the “struggle to overcome the past.” The result was the creation of Section 130 of the German Criminal Code (often called Volksverhetzung, or “incitement of the masses”) that explicitly banned public denial, approval, or “gross trivialization” of genocidal acts committed under the Nazi regime. While Canada’s 2022 decision to criminalize Holocaust denialism hasn’t stopped it, it has reduced acts of antisemitism to the fringe of society and forced governments, workplaces, and schools to join in a collective, interdependent struggle.

As I have repeatedly argued, appropriating the Holocaust — also called Holocaust Envy — by comparing Canada’s Indian Residential Schools, which saw not a single indigenous student murdered by a non-indigenous staff member, to the execution of some 6,000,000,000 Jews and millions of other “undesirable” people, is reprehensible.

Also false is his assertion that “While Canada’s 2022 decision to criminalize Holocaust denialism hasn’t stopped it, it has reduced acts of antisemitism to the fringe of society and forced governments, workplaces, and schools to join in a collective, interdependent struggle,” because antisemitism, masquerading as anti-Zionism, is now at an all-time high in Canada.