REAL Indigenous Report

REAL Indigenous Report

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Beau Loughran's avatar
Beau Loughran
Oct 16

Whenever you encounter the term "denialism" you must realize it is simply a leftist propaganda term to counter non-acceptance of their ideological propaganda.

At bottom I find myself emotionally and morally needing to deny most of leftist BS.

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K Brooker's avatar
K Brooker
Oct 16

A total grift!

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