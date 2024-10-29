Today, October 29, marks the day that Kimberly Murray, the Independent Special Interlocutor for Missing Children and Unmarked Graves and Burial Sites associated with Indian Residential Schools, is scheduled to release her final report.

According to her media release:

Kimberly R. Murray, will release her Final Report and the Indigenous-led Reparations Framework at the 7th National Gathering on Unmarked Burials. “This event will take place on October 29, 2024, at the Hilton Lac-Leamy Hotel in Gatineau, Quebec. “Media representatives are invited to attend the release of the Final Report which was prepared after extensive engagement with Survivors, Indigenous families and communities across Canada. The Final Report will identify elements needed to create an Indigenous-led Reparations Framework for missing and disappeared Indigenous children in Canada.

Murray needs to be seen as the leader of the Four Women of the Indigenous Apocalypse — the other three being Roseanne Casimir, Tanya Talaga, and Leah Gazan — modern-day aboriginal equivalents of the Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse as described in the contested Book of Revelation in the New Testament of the Bible, namely, allusions to the conquest, colonization, famine, and death they claim has devastated Canada’s first settlers so much that they deserve to be addressed by endless cash and other reparations until the end of time.

Kimberly Murray, Rosanne Casimir, and Tanya Talaga posing at the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival.

Like so many other indigenous activists, including the most famous one of all, Louis Riel, who was 7/8ths French and 1/8th aboriginal, all four women are highly privileged — unlike the vast majority of their impoverished or otherwise downtrodden indigenous brethren — but claim aboriginal identity as their primary sense of self even though three of them have far more European than indigenous ancestry.

Kimberly Murray’s mother is Irish but Murray has never revealed the name of her father in any of her interviews. She claims her grandfather was Mohawk, and that he was taken to an orphanage by the Jesuits.

I’m Mohawk and a member of the Kanesatake, the Mohawk community on Lake of Two Mountains outside of Montreal, which is unfortunately mostly known as Oka, and my grandfather was actually taken by the Jesuits. He wasn’t taken to an Indian residential school, he was taken to an orphanage, and had a very similar experience in that regard with abuse. My partner, who’s now deceased, his father is a residential school survivor from Shingwauk Indian Residential School [in Sault Ste. Marie, Ont.], and speaks of his experience running away. It’s actually quite a story, but it’s his story to share.

Since her grandfather was an orphan, he may have been eventually adopted (by a white family) and may have later married a white wife. If so, Murray would be white on her mother's side and half-white on her father's side.

Leah Gazan is the daughter of Jewish/Dutch Holocaust survivor Albert Gazan and Marjorie LeCaine. Marjorie LeCaine is the only person in Leah Gazan’s family with an indigenous background, as she was the daughter of Adeline LeCaine and a Chinese father whose name is unknown. Leah Gazan's grandmother, Adeline LeCaine, was herself the daughter of John LeCaine (1890-1964), whose father was a white North West Mounted Police officer, William Edward Archibald LeCain (1859-1915).

Tanya Talaga's father, David Talaga, was Polish, so there's no Indigenous ancestry on that side of her family. Tanya Talaga's mother, Sheila Bowen, apparently had an indigenous mother, Margaret, but although Tanya Talaga likely has a copy of her mother Sheila's birth certificate, considering that her recent book, The Knowing, is all about Talaga's family background. But if Sheila Bowen's birth certificate reveals the name of Sheila's father, Tanya Talaga doesn't mention it in her book. It's not unlikely he was white.

Rosanne Casimir had a white stepfather, but it seems her father was George Parker of the Okanagan Indian Band, who had several children by Rosanne Casimir's mother, Patricia Casimir. At the same time, Parker was legally married to someone else. Despite a white stepfather, Rosanne Casimir is Indigneous on both sides, unlike the three other women. However, her first husband (the father of her daughters) was white.

Under normal circumstances, no reasonable Canadian, indigenous or not, would care whether these four high-ranking women had white ancestors or family members. Still, it becomes relevant when they continually accuse their fellow Canadians of genocide characterized by the forced disappearance of thousands of missing indigenous schoolchildren.

If Canada is guilty of such evil deeds, then the ancestors and family members of these four women are just as guilty of that genocide as their fellow Canadians. But in fact, Canada did not commit genocide or bury thousands of missing indigenous children in unmarked graves. These claims are false. So the reasonable course — and the path that would lead to reconciliation — is for these four women to stop pushing (some would say pimping) a genocide that never happened and give true reconciliation a chance to take place.

As things stand now, however, the machinations of these four activists, and hundreds of others like them, is a good reminder of one of Sir Walter Scott’s most famous lines.

Equally important, none of these women appear to have personally experienced the adversities and pathologies too many indigenous people on and off-reserve feel or face daily: the highest rates of criminal behaviour and incarceration; the lowest incomes; the highest levels of unemployment, non-working population numbers, poverty, welfare dependency, and homelessness; the most inferior housing; the highest rates of infant mortality; the lowest life expectancy; the highest disease and illness levels; the highest school dropout rates; the highest rates of child apprehension, fostering, and adoption; the highest levels of suicide; the highest rates of sexual abuse; the highest proportion of single motherhood; and the highest rates of murdered and missing women.

The result is that social class inequality among indigenous-identifying Canadians is as high today as ever, if not higher, with these four women and thousands of aboriginals like them at the top of the indigenous socio-economic hierarchy and hundreds of thousands of others at the bottom.

With all this in mind, please find below, freely available to all readers, an exclusive investigative report from skilled researcher Nina Green documenting the largely unknown and unseemly backstory to today’s “gathering,” its contents, and its consequences.

Is the Minister of Justice, Arif Virani, being advised about missing children and unmarked graves by the people who caused the problem in the first place?

Nina Green

October 26, 2024



Let's start with Kimberly Murray.

Kimberly Murray

For five years, from 2010-2015, Kimberly Renée Murray was Executive Director of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC) which invented the myth that there are thousands of missing Indian Residential school children in Canada in the Missing Children and Unmarked Burials volume of its 2015 final report, for which Murray has claimed responsibility.

On 6 June 2022, Murray was appointed by Order in Council to a two-year term as special adviser to the Minister of Justice, to be known as 'Independent Special Interlocutor for Missing Children and Unmarked Graves and Burial Sites Associated with Indian Residential Schools'.

Considering that it was the TRC itself which invented the myth of thousands of missing children during Murray's term as Executive Director, her appointment to perpetuate that myth as Special Interlocutor was inexplicable.

The appointment, and its extension for an additional six months, has continued to be inexplicable because during her five years as Executive Director of the TRC, and during the more than two years she has been a special adviser to the Minister of Justice and has issued two voluminous reports, Murray has not provided the name of a single verifiably-identified missing Indian residential school child, and in fact on 21 March 2023 Murray admitted to the Standing Senate Committee on Indigenous Peoples that 'The children aren't missing'.

Murray is scheduled to deliver her final report to the Minister of Justice, Arif Virani, at an expensive two-day National Gathering in Gatineau, Quebec on 29-30 October 2024.

The title of Murray's final report - The Release of an Indigenous-led Reparations Framework - reveals that, to distract attention from the fact that she has failed to produce the name of a single verifiably-identified missing Indian residential school child over the past 14 years - Murray has invented a new mandate for herself - reparations - a policy matter which her official mandate on the Government of Canada website gives her no authority to deal with.

The agenda for the National Gathering, available here, indicates that Murray has called on a large number of people to assist her in publicly pressuring the Minister of Justice to accept and implement her final report, including three women - Chief Rosanne Casimir, journalist Tanya Talaga, and Member of Parliament Leah Gazan, who, like Kimberly Murray herself, are responsible for causing the problem in the first place, and exacerbating it over the past three years.

Let's look at the role each of the three has played.

Chief Rosanne Casimir

On 27 May 2021, after having given advance notice to a wide array of government and other entities as well as to a select group of sympathetic journalists, including the Globe and Mail's Tanya Talaga, Chief Rosanne Casimir of the Kamloops Band sent out a media release in which she falsely claimed, based on nothing more than a verbal report from Dr Sarah Beaulieu, that the Band had discovered 'the remains of 215 children'.

As pointed out in many recent news articles, the Kamloops Band had no proof that it had discovered anything at all, and should have said nothing until Dr Beaulieu had issued a written report (which she appears never to have done) and until the GPR results had been independently verified by excavation.

Instead of saying nothing until she could produce some verifiable evidence, Chief Casimir falsely claimed to have found 'the remains of 215 children', and then exacerbated the situation by moving an emergency resolution at the 6 July 2021 meeting of the Assembly of First Nations in which she falsely claimed the Kamloops Band had discovered a 'mass grave'. Chief Casimir's resolution was eventually forwarded to the United Nations by then AFN Grand Chief RoseAnne Archibald, further destroying Canada's international reputation.

Now - more than three years later - Chief Casimir has finally admitted that the Kamloops Band found nothing. On 18 May 2024, Casimir posted this announcement on the Band's website:

On May 27, 2021, it was with a heavy heart that Tk̓emlúps te Secwépemc confirmed an unthinkable loss that was spoken about but never documented by the Kamloops Indian Residential School. With the help of a ground penetrating radar specialist, the stark truth of the preliminary findings came to light — the confirmation of 215 anomalies were detected.

Anomalies could be anything, including the 2,000 linear feet of septic field trenches dug in the apple orchard in 1924. Why would Chief Casimir now equate the finding of an old septic field with an 'unthinkable loss'?

And it is notable that although they have now retracted it, Chief Casimir and the Kamloops Band have never apologized for their original false claim which traumatized Indigenous communities across the country, destroyed Canada's international reputation, and has cost hard-working Canadian taxpayers billions of dollars in the speedy and injudicious settlement of lawsuits (including Diena Jules' Day Scholars lawsuit).

Tanya Talaga

How did Tanya Talaga contribute to the problem?

As Canadians know, the repercussions of Chief Casimir's false claims concerning 'the remains of 215 children' and a 'mass grave' were immense in terms of trauma to Indigenous communities, irreparable damage to Canada's international reputation, the burning and vandalization of churches, and the financial burden on taxpayers. Could all this have been stopped within a few days of the Kamloops Band's media release?

Yes, Chief Casimir's false claims could have been stopped within a few days of her media release had it not been for interference by the Globe and Mail's Tanya Talaga.

For reasons which are difficult to fathom, in her new book, The Knowing, Talaga herself reveals the specifics of her interference in the RCMP investigation into the false claim by the Kamloops Band.

In Chapter Two, Talaga openly admits that when her Globe and Mail editor informed her that the Prime Minister's Office, the RCMP and the Globe and Mail's Parliament Hill Bureau were starting to question the false claim by the Kamloops Band, Talaga phoned Murray Sinclair, former Chair of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission, which, as noted above, was responsible for the myth of thousands of missing Indian residential school children. Sinclair castigated the RCMP investigation to a Parliamentary Committee later that day, 3 June 2021. A few hours after Sinclair's comments, the Kamloops RCMP's Media Relations Officer shared with inquiring reporters a statement from Staff Sergeant Bill Wallace indicating that the RCMP investigation had been turned over to the Kamloops Band. This had the effect of giving the Band the authority to investigate its own false claim that it had found 'the remains of 215 children' and a 'mass grave', with the predictable result that the investigation has been completely stalled for more than three years.

Leah Gazan

Leah Gazan

Leah Gazan is also scheduled to speak at the 29-30 October National Gathering at which Kimberly Murray will release her final report to the Minister of Justice, Arif Virani.

How did Leah Gazan contribute to the problem?

On 27 October 2023, Leah Gazan, the NDP Member for Winnipeg Centre, tarred Canada with genocide by introducing a motion which Parliament ignominiously passed in 43 seconds:

Mr. Speaker, in the last session I put forward a unanimous consent motion recognizing that what happened in residential schools was an act of genocide. I was shocked when members of the House chose not to support my motion, confirming that residential school denial is still a reality. We need to do better. We need to find a way forward that honours the truth about what happened in this country, especially in light of Pope Francis's acknowledgement that what took place in residential schools was in fact genocide. I will rise again today to seek unanimous consent for the following motion: That in the opinion of the House, this government must recognize what happened in Canada's Indian residential schools as genocide, as acknowledged by Pope Francis and in accordance with article II of the United Nations Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide. This time, I hope members of this House will not cut me off as a way to hide the truth, and will instead stop residential school denialism so that the experience of survivors is finally honoured. Only then will we achieve justice and demonstrate that we are truly committed to reconciliation.

Leah Gazan has now doubled down on the false genocide claim by introducing a private member's bill, Bill C-413, which would amend the Criminal Code to make it a criminal offence for ordinary Canadians to question her assertions.

Gazan's attempt to use the Criminal Code to silence anyone who questions her assertions is particularly egregious in view of the unfounded claim Gazan made on 30 September 2024 via a flyer to her constituents, as well as in an online statement and an Instagram posting:

Today I lift up survivors who have sacrificed so much by sharing their stories in order for people across Canada to know the truth about residential schools.

For more than 150 years, over one hundred and fifty thousand children were kidnapped from their families and communities and placed in residential schools; many never returned home.

Kidnapping is a criminal offence, and Leah Gazan's statement that 150,000 children were kidnapped is patently untrue, but if Gazan is successful in having her private member's bill passed, any Canadian who questions her assertion will face criminal prosecution.

Canadians might well ask: Why is Leah Gazan so fixated on residential schools and genocide?

Is it because Gazan had relatives who had bad experiences at residential schools?

No, it's not that. The only person among her direct ancestors known to have ever attended a residential school was her great-grandfather, John LeCaine (1890-1964), who attended with his sister, Alice LeCaine (1888-1976). Both John LeCaine and his sister attended voluntarily, since at the time attendance was not compulsory, and spaces at residential schools had to be applied for by the children's parents. Both profited from their residential school attendance, which enabled them to live successful lives.

So is Leah Gazan perhaps fixated on residential schools and genocide because of her status Indian ancestry?

No, it isn't that either. Leah Gazan's claim to status Indian ancestry is very tenuous. Her Jewish father, Albert Gazan, emigrated to Canada from the Netherlands, while her mother, Marjorie LeCaine, was the daughter of Adeline LeCaine and a Chinese father whose name is unknown.

Gazan's only claim to status Indian ancestry is thus through her maternal grandmother Adeline LeCaine, the daughter of the aforementioned John LeCaine (1890-1964) by an unknown mother. According to Sarah Carter, John LeCaine was the son of a white North West Mounted Police officer, William Edward Archibald LeCain (1859-1915), who had also fathered John LeCaine's sister, Alice (1888-1976). Strangely, John LeCaine's birth was not registered by his mother until 1935, when he was 45 years old. However, from birth, he took his white father's surname, and the LeCaine name has continued in the family ever since.

Carter cites her source as John LeCaine himself, who, like other Canadian settlers of the day, had his own homestead, and in a letter dated 25 January 1914 inquired of the Department of the Interior in Ottawa about obtaining homesteads for his two half-brothers. Carter writes:

By 1914 requests were frequent enough that a Department of the Interior “ruling” was filed on the question of whether Indians could homestead. This was in answer to a letter by John Lecaine, a Lakota of Wood Mountain, Saskatchewan (whose father was a North West Mounted Policeman), as to whether his two half-brothers, “Indians,” were eligible for homestead rights (See Carter, Sarah, 'Erasing and Replacing' in Place and Replace, University of Manitoba, 2013, pp. 14-39.)

Leah Gazan's claim that Canadians committed genocide is thus doubly ironic since almost all her direct ancestors would have been perpetrators of genocide since they were white, one was a North West Mounted Police officer, and her great-grandfather was a settler with a homestead.

Moreover, Leah Gazan's father, Albert Gazan, worked in the child welfare system, which cared for Indigenous children whose parents either couldn't or wouldn't care for them. An article in the Winnipeg Free Press dated 29 July 1982 has a photo of Albert Gazan, Family Services Director with the Children's Aid Society of Winnipeg, 'engaged in heated discussion' with Indigenous activist Marilyn Fontaine at the start of a three-day native conference in which the provincial government was 'accused of "dehumanizing" native families through placement of Indian children in foster homes' (see attachment). Leah Gazan's father was thus an integral part of the system Leah Gazan calls genocide.

To return to the 29-30 October National Gathering in Gatineau at which Kimberly Murray will present her final report to the Minister of Justice, Arif Virani, assisted by Chief Rosanne Casimir, Tanya Talaga and Leah Gazan, all four of these privileged women are part of an Indigenous elite which clearly does not represent status Indians living difficult lives on remote reserves plagued with a myriad of intractable social and economic problems.

To underscore that point, we here see three of them [see above] - Kimberly Murray, Chief Casimir, and Tanya Talaga - posing for photographs in September at the Toronto International Film Festival (along with Jeanette Jules, whose sister Diena Jules instigated the GPR search which led to Chief Casimir's false claims that 'the remains of 215 children' and a 'mass grave' had been found).

The only thing that has brought these four privileged women together in life is a myth they have created about missing and murdered children and unmarked graves and secret burials, and that has turned them into minor celebrities who show up at events attended by other celebrities.

That makes a mockery of any pretence of objectivity on their part when they present Kimberly Murray's final report to the Minister of Justice, Arif Virani, on 29-30 October 2024. The claim that there are thousands of missing and murdered children clandestinely buried in unmarked graves across Canada is simply not true, and the Minister of Justice has an obligation to reject it.

The price of reconciliation cannot be that Canadians are forced to believe a lie.

Nina Green