Whistleblower challenges unmarked grave claim, Residential School narrative

As pressure mounts to criminalize dissent over unmarked grave claims, Rebel News' Drea Humphrey interviews a Kamloops Band member whose firsthand experience challenges the politically correct but factually false narrative surrounding the former Indian Residential School and the sensational 215 unmarked graves allegations.

Rebel News

APRIL 05, 2025

Don’t miss watching this video:

What the attached transcript of journalist Drea Humphrey's ground-breaking interview with a Kamloops Band whistleblower reveals not only that the Band made a mistake about finding 'the remains of 215 children,' but that the Band knows it made such a mistake.

The whistleblower, whose identity is protected to protect him from retribution, says he was treated well at the school when he was there in the 1970s, and that students were happy to be there — in some cases because they were away from abusive and dysfunctional families, and alcoholism. The whistleblower made particular mention of Father Noonan, the principal at the time, who he called 'a real nice guy'.

The whistleblower claims that in the 1990s development of the site for the Band's new Powwow Arbour and Heritage Park (where 'the remains of 215 children' are said to have been found in 2021) was given the go-ahead after studies were done to ensure that there were no artifacts or archaeological remains at the site. This of course means the persons conducting those studies would have found the 215 bodies in the 1990s had there actually been any bodies there. Subsequently, tons of dirt were trucked in, and the site was levelled, meaning that the area in which Dr. Sarah Beaulieu conducted her GPR survey on the long weekend in May 2021 had been massively disturbed during this 1990s construction project. Further research is needed to confirm the logistics and scale of the construction project described by the whistleblower.

The whistleblower dismissed the idea that residential schools constituted genocide, and accused Band members of ignoring Indigenous homeless, and Indigenous people addicted to drugs and alcohol.

The whistleblower said the alleged discovery of 'the remains of 215 children' was used as an excuse to burn churches, and that there needs to be an audit to ascertain where the money has gone which came to the Band as a result of the alleged discovery.

The whistleblower urged people not to 'rush to judgment,' wise advice to be sure. Further research is needed to investigate and confirm the whistleblower's claims.

In the meantime, the whistleblower's courage is to be commended, and it is to be hoped that Canadians will ensure that there are no repercussions for his having come forward.

The PDF file below is a transcript of the entire video, compliments of Nina Green:

Breaking Kamloops Band Whistleblower Challenges Unmarked Grave Claim, Residential School Narrative 98.9KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Also take time to read the accompanying text from terrific Rebel News investigative journalist Drea Humphrey by logging in to the link below:

https://www.rebelnews.com/breaking_kamloops_band_whistleblower_challenges_unmarked_grave_claim_and_residential_school_narrative

B.C. Bureau Chief

Based in British Columbia, Drea Humphrey reports on Western Canada for Rebel News. Drea’s reporting is not afraid to challenge political correctness, or ask the tough questions that mainstream media tends to avoid.