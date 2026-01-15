Blacklock’s Reporter covers news you won’t find anywhere else: bills and regulations; reports and committees; Federal Court and public accounts.

They’re the only reporter-owned and operated newsroom in Ottawa that finds the facts needed by business, labour, associations, researchers, and ordinary Canadians.

So, where does the name Blacklock come from?

Remembered for his newsroom credo – “That ain’t the way I heard it!” – Thomas Hyland Blacklock was a pioneer publisher and war correspondent. Born in Halton County, Ont. in 1870, he became a frontier editor and first mayor of Weyburn, Sask. in 1903. Assigned to Parliament Hill by the Winnipeg Telegram in 1912 Tom remained a gallery man for life with columns published from Victoria to Halifax. As a WWI correspondent for the Montreal Gazettehe was a passionate advocate of the troops, and became a confidante of Prime Minister Robert Borden. “I always held him in the warmest affection,” Borden recalled. In peacetime, Blacklock served as the 1922 president of the Ottawa Press Gallery and co-founded the Canadiana news service. At his death in 1934, the entire Ottawa press corps mourned Tom as “a keen observer blessed with a sense of proportion.”

Tom Blacklock’s legacy is displayed loud and clear every day in the news site that bears his name, as excerpts from the just-posted story below clearly reveal, in this case perhaps even helping to debunk the following October 18, 2021 statement from former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau:

“That’s the realization that Canadians have taken on following the leadership right here in Tk’emlups, a discovery in May of 215 Indigenous kids in the graves just up the hill,” said Trudeau. Canadians “have seen with horror those unmarked graves across the country and realize that what happened decades ago isn’t part of our history, it is an irrefutable part of our present,” he said.

Blacklock’s Reporter

January 14, 2026

Crown-Indigenous Relations Minister Rebecca Alty’s department yesterday was cited for breaching an Act of Parliament in concealing records on the purported graves of 215 children at an Indian Residential School. The department was ordered to begin releasing files within 36 days.

“The department must respond to the request without further delay,” wrote Information Commissioner Caroline Maynard. The department to date has attempted to seal all documents as “confidential information.”

The Tk’emlups te Secwepemc First Nation of Kamloops, B.C. in 2021 announced its discovery of what it claimed were 215 graves in an orchard. No attempt was made to recover any skeletal remains, though the First Nation received $12.1 million in funding for “exhumation of remains” and forensic DNA testing.

The First Nation, as a condition of funding, was required to submit regular Activity Progress Reports. Minister Alty’s department on December 15 attempted to seal all the reports sought by Blacklock’s as confidential.

A second Blacklock’s request for “all Activity Progress Reports regarding the Tk’emlups Indian Residencial School Survivor Project or any related ‘missing children’ program” funded by Minister Alty’s department remains active. “In total 576 pages of relevant records were received,” wrote the Information Commissioner.

The department said it was overworked and “did not have sufficient capacity to start the analysis of this file” after a full year. The Commissioner rejected the excuse.

“I find the time taken by the department to advance the processing of this request unacceptable,” wrote the Commissioner. “Nothing in the Access To Information Act allows the department to delay processing requests due to limited staff or other competing priorities.”

By Staff