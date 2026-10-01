REAL Indigenous Report

REAL Indigenous Report

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Brian Giesbrecht's avatar
Brian Giesbrecht
Oct 2

Mark Carney’s father, Robert Carney, was an expert on the residential school issue. He had taught, administered, and developed policy in the residential school system during his long, distinguished career as an academic and senior bureaucrat. He criticized the system for its failings, but recognized that boarding school education for a percentage of the Indian population was the way to bring Indian children up to the national level. Mark Carney knows that the positives of that system have been minimized, and the negatives wildly exaggerated. He is slowly making that known

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John Chittick's avatar
John Chittick
Oct 1

Rather than call out the Chiefs on their theatrics, the elected moral cowards opted to evade the issue. Actual progress will be made when they move to eliminate apartheid.

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