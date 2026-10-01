Since the release of the incomplete and biased 2015 final report of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission of Canada, people like me have engaged in a non-stop analysis of its findings, a process that accelerated following a sensational news release by the leadership of the Kamloops Indian Band:

May 27, 2021, Kamloops – It is with a heavy heart that Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc Kukpi7 (Chief) Rosanne Casimir confirms an unthinkable loss that was spoken about but never documented by the Kamloops Indian Residential School. This past weekend, with the help of a ground penetrating radar specialist, the stark truth of the preliminary findings came to light – the confirmation of the remains of 215 children who were students of the Kamloops Indian Residential School. “We had a knowing in our community that we were able to verify. To our knowledge, these missing children are undocumented deaths,” stated Kukpi7 Rosanne Casimir. “Some were as young as three years old.”

Many readers of the material I posted this morning may feel that little progress has been made to change the minds of those who have been committed to pushing the indigenous claim that the Indian Residential Schools had no redeeming features whatsoever because they were mandatory ‘houses of horror’ committed to the genocidal extermination of the aboriginal peoples of Canada.

NDP MP demands residential school ‘denialism’ be criminalized amid Rebel News clash Oct 1 Rebel News reporter Alex Dhaliwal discusses how NDP MP Leah Gazan is urging the Canadian government to criminalize residential school “denialism,” following controversy over Rebel News’ Orange Shirt Day merchandise. Gazan argues that the government has the power to act against hate speech, while Rebel News defends its merchandise as challenging specific… Read full story

Though there are still millions of true believers of this narrative, it is becoming clear over time — at least to me — that there is a glimmer of hope that the battle between raw emotion based on a combination of myth-making and unproven declarations, on the one hand, and impartial truth-telling rooted in verified empirical evidence, on the other, will see the latter dominating, as we slowly make our way through a dark, dank, anti-Enlightenment tunnel.

At least that is my take on a breaking news story by Blacklock’s Reporter, portions of which are posted below.

Blacklock’s Reporter

October 1, 2026

Prime Minister Mark Carney yesterday omitted all reference to Indian Residential School graves or genocide in observing National Day for Truth and Reconciliation. It followed the Senate’s defeat of a motion endorsed by the Assembly of First Nations to criminalize “denialism.”

“To honour Canada’s history is to face it squarely, in all its truth, its beauty and its losses, its strength and the wrongs inflicted,” Carney said in scripted remarks. “Nations were here long before our country was born.”

Federal agencies under Carney have deleted references to “genocide” in historic designations including plaques at Indian Residential School sites. The 2015 Truth and Reconciliation Commission accused officialdom of “cultural genocide,” a phrase adopted by then-Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Carney yesterday also avoided mention of purported secret graveyards including 2021 claims by the Tk’emlups te Secwepemc First Nation of Kamloops, B.C. that it discovered remains of 215 children in an orchard using ground penetrating radar. No remains have been recovered though the First Nation received $12.1 million in federal funding for “exhumation of remains,” according to Access To Information grant applications.

Senate Rejected “Denialism”

The Senate by a 41 to 32 vote last June 3 rejected a proposal to criminalize Residential School “denialism” under threat of two years’ jailing. The amendment to the Criminal Code stated: “Everyone who by communicating statements other than in private conversation wilfully promotes hatred against Indigenous peoples by condoning, denying or downplaying the Indian Residential Schools system is guilty of an indictable offence and liable to imprisonment for a term not exceeding two years.”

Senator Nancy Karetak-Lindell (Nunavut), a former Liberal MP who sponsored the failed amendment, said it was intended to “address the rise of Residential School denialism and anti-Indigenous hate in Canada.” The Assembly of First Nations had endorsed the failed amendment.

By Staff