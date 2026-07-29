REAL Indigenous Report

REAL Indigenous Report

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Arthur B Grant's avatar
Arthur B Grant
4h

Wherever freedom of speech is denied regarding those that speak the truth then reconciliation will never be achieved in Canada🔥

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Luc Lelievre's avatar
Luc Lelievre
3h

On some occasions, I've petitioned the JCCF regarding a matter closely related to the content of this section (Section 2(b) of the Charter). I never received help. I've now opted for Geneva's Special Procedures: "denial of effective remedy."

https://hxlibraries.substack.com/p/when-collegiality-becomes-censorship

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