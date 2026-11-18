A new report by the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms, authored by Nigel Hannaford, examines the impact of indigenous title claims on private property rights in British Columbia. The report highlights the uncertainty faced by homeowners in Richmond following a court ruling that declared aboriginal title “prior and senior” to private ownership over 150 lots. It urges governments to protect private owners, bear the cost of resolving competing claims, and ensure their participation in related legal proceedings.

NEWS RELEASE

Wednesday, November 18, 2026

Report urges action to protect private property rights

Justice Centre report

VANCOUVER, BC: The Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms announces the release of Whose land is it, anyway?, a new report examining how indigenous title claims and government agreements are creating uncertainty for private property owners in British Columbia.

Written by veteran journalist and public policy analyst Nigel Hannaford, the report examines Cowichan Tribes v. Canada and recent indigenous title agreements. It urges immediate protection for private owners, with governments bearing the cost of resolving competing claims.

In August 2025, the Supreme Court of British Columbia declared aboriginal title “prior and senior” to private ownership over land in southeast Richmond, including approximately 150 private lots.

The ruling did not invalidate private titles but left unresolved how the two forms of ownership would coexist. Private owners were not parties to the case, which is under appeal.

The report recognizes the aboriginal and treaty rights protected by section 35 of the Constitution Act, 1982, but argues that governments must meet those obligations without making good-faith property buyers bear the consequences.

The report identifies three main concerns:

Homeowners are left in limbo. The Cowichan decision declared aboriginal title “prior and senior” to private ownership over about 150 lots in Richmond without explaining what that means for owners. The report says no sales have been recorded since the ruling, and lenders and appraisers face uncertainty about the affected titles.

Title agreements leave private owners without clear answers. The Musqueam agreement acknowledges “title” across a territory home to nearly two million people without identifying affected lots. Owners had no say in the negotiations. Unlike the Haida agreement, it provides no express assurance that private property will remain protected under BC law.

Owners are excluded, while taxpayers face potential costs. Private owners were not parties to the court case and had no say in agreement negotiations. The report argues that governments should resolve competing claims at public expense rather than leave individual owners to bear the cost.

The report recommends the following steps:

Defend private ownership on appeal: The BC Court of Appeal should overturn the part of the Cowichan ruling declaring aboriginal title over private lots. The federal government should support that position in the appeal.



Protect owners while the appeal proceeds: British Columbia should legislate protection against demands for rent or interference with property sales arising from the ruling. The Crown should pay any compensation needed to resolve competing claims.



Give owners a say in claims to their land: Private owners should have the opportunity to participate in court cases and negotiations that could affect their ownership rights.



Guarantee private property protections in title agreements: Future agreements recognizing aboriginal title should expressly protect private ownership under BC law, including owners’ rights to occupy, use, mortgage and sell their property.

Report author Nigel Hannaford highlights the people behind the property disputes: “People worked, saved and paid for these homes. They trusted the paperwork the government gave them.”

“Now they’re being told there are questions about what they own. You can’t expect a family to put its life on hold while governments and lawyers spend years sorting that out,” said Hannaford.

Governments should provide clear, enforceable protections while courts resolve the constitutional questions.

For media inquiries, please contact media@jccf.ca.

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The Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms is Canada’s leading civil liberties organization fighting for Charter rights and freedoms in the courts of law and in the court of public opinion. Founded in 2010, the Justice Centre funds lawyers across Canada, relies entirely on voluntary donations to carry out its mission, and issues official tax receipts to donors.

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