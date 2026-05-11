Breaking News: Unjustly fired Dr. Frances Widdowson may soon be reinstated to her position at Mount Royal University

Frances Widdowson’s arbitration decision has just been sent back to the arbitrator for reconsideration because he made erroneous and illogical arguments, particularly regarding the untenable nature of her reinstatement.

Even if you have no legal training, it is easy to see the contradiction in first claiming that Widdowson was unjustly fired and then stating her reinstatement was untenable.

The arbitration decision can be found here or by accessing the following link: https://www.canlii.org/en/ab/abgaa/doc/2024/2024canlii68666/2024canlii68666.pdf

Don’t miss watching the New Westminster Times video from its editor, David Brett, which has over 10,000 views and growing, and other stories about it found here or by accessing the following link: https://www.google.com/search?q=widdowson+wins&ie=UTF-8&oe=UTF-8&hl=en-ca&client=safari&sei=nMQBatDAAea20PEPof7W2Qs.

Here is what the Woke Academy had to say about this story:

The most important parts of the decision are Paragraph 66:

and Paragraphs 75 and 76:

These paragraphs show that Arbitrator David Phillip Jones did not properly consider academic freedom in his decision, as the comments of mine that were being held against me were protected by academic freedom. For example, the main opponent of my reinstatement, Gabrielle Weasel Head (who was going by her married name of Gabrielle Lindstrom at the time), opposed me putting forward ideas such as “Indigenous science is not science” because she claimed that they were “racist and discriminatory” and made her feel “unsafe” at the university. Another MRU employee, Mary-Lee Mulholland, opposed my reinstatement because I had said that there were only two sexes, and, according to Mulholland, this was to say that trans people did not exist and denied their humanity.

Here is the New Westminster Times video: