REAL Indigenous Report

REAL Indigenous Report

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K Brooker's avatar
K Brooker
3h

Enough of this nonsense! So entirely useless. The parks are amazing and a legacy for the people of Canada.

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Cecil Chabot's avatar
Cecil Chabot
2h

Parks Canada management has gone totally Woke. Aren't they also responsible for taking down statues of Canada's founders? Only cure is a complete dismantling of the organization, redefining their purpose and rebuild it with new people.

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