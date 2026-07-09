According to Blacklock’s Reporter, Canada’s eyes and ears on Parliament Hill, Parks Canada has acknowledged that the creation of our country’s national parks was culturally harmful and a colonial injustice, disrupting indigenous relationships with the land, ignoring the elementary fact that past and present aboriginal “relationships with the land” throught the New World have often seen the destruction of natural resources, particularly the mass elimination or extinction of many animal species.

If you want to see environmental neglect and decay in Canada, just visit nearly any indigenous reserve near you, i.e., if you are allowed to enter what is legally Crown land.

Still, Parks Canada is allocating $61.7 million to support indigenous-themed programmes in national parks and is re-evaluating existing designations to address issues of colonialism, patriarchy, and racism, as brief excerpts from the Blacklock’s Reporter exposé show.

Blacklock’s Reporter

July 9, 2026

Parks Canada, in an internal report, calls the creation of national parks culturally “harmful” and a “colonial injustice.” Management “now acknowledges this harmful historical legacy,” said the newly-disclosed report withheld from the public for two years.

“For millennia Indigenous people have cultivated reciprocal relationships with land, water and ice guided by cultural practices, values and knowledge systems,” said the report. “Beginning in the 19th century the development of national parks and protected areas in Canada disrupted these relationships through exclusion and colonial injustices.”

“In establishing national parks, Indigenous people were forcibly removed from their homes, denied access to traditional territories and prohibited from hunting and harvesting on park lands,” said the report Evaluation Of The Indigenous Guardians Initiative Internal Review. The document is dated 2024. It was released without comment on June 22.

The first national park was created through an Act of Parliament in Banff, Alta. in 1887. “Stoney Nakoda were prevented from using the land as in past ways,” said Evaluation, adding: “These laws, practices and policies caused historic and ongoing harm for Indigenous communities. They eroded Indigenous systems.”

The forerunner of Parks Canada, the Dominion Parks Branch, was created in 1911. “Parks Canada now acknowledges this harmful historical legacy and its impact on Indigenous language, culture, laws and governance systems,” said Evaluation.

“Nothing can be immune from review,” a Parks Canada agency, the National Historic Sites and Monuments Board, wrote in a 2019 report Careful Review Of Existing Designations. “Every designation can be re-evaluated.”

By Staff