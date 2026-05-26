REAL Indigenous Report

REAL Indigenous Report

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Blaine G. Melnyk's avatar
Blaine G. Melnyk
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Revisionist History, what UNDRIP, the Government of Canada through the non-elected majority Liberal Government of Canada, and the Government of the Province of British Columbia attempt to do , is fraud on the Constitution of Canada, on judicial precedents properly respected and applied, on representations of purpose and false reconciliation claims made publicly by these governments to their respective electorates. Government fraud is like citizen fraud. In a nation governed by the rule of law, no respect can or should be paid to the maker of the fraud. They have acted in tort law, statutory law, public trust of an electorate, real history and actual facts to make their imaginary vision of justice prevail, as if a false basis were as good as a real world factual one.

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