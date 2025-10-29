PROPERTY PANIC — Homeowners fear losing land after court ruling

Juno News

October 29, 2025

Marc Patrone breaks down the uproar in Richmond, B.C., where residents fear losing homes after a court granted Aboriginal title — plus new fallout from the failed Carney–Trump trade talks.

View below how frustrated residents in Richmond, B.C., packed a public meeting last night, angry over a court ruling that granted aboriginal title to a stretch of land along the Fraser River. The decision, which handed title to the Cowichan First Nation, is under appeal — but homeowners say property values have already plunged and some can’t renew their mortgages.

Your house and land may be next!