PROPERTY PANIC — Homeowners fear losing land after court ruling
Juno News
October 29, 2025
Marc Patrone breaks down the uproar in Richmond, B.C., where residents fear losing homes after a court granted Aboriginal title — plus new fallout from the failed Carney–Trump trade talks.
View below how frustrated residents in Richmond, B.C., packed a public meeting last night, angry over a court ruling that granted aboriginal title to a stretch of land along the Fraser River. The decision, which handed title to the Cowichan First Nation, is under appeal — but homeowners say property values have already plunged and some can’t renew their mortgages.
I was at the meeting. Richmond Council confirmed that aboriginal title is senior to provincial law, but politicians generally speak out of both sides of their mouth and pretend they coexist peacefully in Canada, the new Eden on earth run by non-taxpaying, special-rights-holding indigenous nobility.