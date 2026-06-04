In brief excerpts posted below, Blacklock’s Reporter has revealed that the Senate of Canada last night rejected a proposal to criminalize Indian Residential School “denialism” by a 41-32 vote. The amendment, which aimed to address the rise of so-called denialism and presumed anti-indigenous hate, was opposed by the government due to a lack of consultation and legal analysis. Despite support from some senators, the amendment was ultimately quashed.

This is a small victory for those of us labelled ‘Indian Residential School denialists,’ an inflammatory, even anti-Semitic, slur deceptively drawing on the thoroughly discredited notion of Holocaust denial.

Blacklock’s Reporter

The Senate yesterday by a 41 to 32 vote quashed a proposal to criminalize Indian Residential School “denialism” under threat of two years’ jailing. The vote came moments after the Canadian cabinet announced it opposed the amendment.

“Senators may have already noticed the online backlash to the amendment has begun,” said Senator Pierre Moreau (Que.), Government Representative in the Senate. “I will be voting against,” he added.

The amendment to the Criminal Code proposed:

“Everyone who by communicating statements other than in private conversation wilfully promotes hatred against Indigenous peoples by condoning, denying or downplaying the Indian Residential Schools system is guilty of an indictable offence and liable to imprisonment for a term not exceeding two years.”

The Senate human rights committee late Monday inserted the “denialism” clause into cabinet’s Bill C-9 An Act To Amend The Criminal Code, a measure targeting anti-Semitic street protests. The amendment was taken up only after the Commons passed the bill March 25 and the Senate committee had completed five days’ of hearings, heard from 56 witnesses and reviewed 51 written briefs.

“There was no consultation on whether this amendment was the appropriate way for denialism to be addressed or to have it in standalone legislation,” said Senator Moreau.

By Staff