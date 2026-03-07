According to the Western Standard’s Alex Zoltan, the Squamish Indian Band disputes a recent agreement between the Musqueam Indian Band and the federal government, asserting that it infringes on Squamish traditional territory. This dispute highlights the complex web of overlapping indigenous land claims in British Columbia, where the total claimed area far exceeds the province’s landmass. The Squamish Nation is challenging the agreement and seeking transparency from federal officials.

As I already argued yesterday, this overlap is the inevitable result of the hunting, trapping, and fishing traditional lifeways of all of BC’s indigenous peoples, ways of surviving employing a Stone Age technology that required regular movements based on the shifting availability and over-exploitation of local food sources and other resources, exacerbated by thousands of years of inter-tribal warfare in which neighbouring groups displaced, enslaved, eliminated, or assimilated each other in a constant search for resources, glory, status, and power.

Premier David Eby meets with members of the Haida Nation for a ceremony at the B.C. legislature to mark the province’s unprecedented decision to unilaterally grant aboriginal title to the entire Haida Gwaii island group, April 23, 2024 B.C. government photo

A written statement from the Squamish Nation disputing a recent agreement between the Musqueam Indian Band and federal government offers a reminder that the number of Aboriginal Title claims in BC exceeds all the land in the province.

March 5, 2026

VANCOUVER — The Squamish Nation is vowing to defend its Aboriginal rights and title against any perceived overlap from Ottawa’s new agreements with the neighbouring Musqueam Indian Band, a dispute highlighting British Columbia’s web of overlapping Indigenous claims, which three B.C. Conservative MLAs told The Western Standard exceed the province’s total land area.

The dispute between the Musqueam Indian Band and Squamish Nation offers yet another stark reminder BC’s more than 200 First Nations have traditional territories that frequently overlap.

Because BC consists of 95% “unceded territory” not subject to a land title treaty, many Nations claim the same geographic areas causing the total surface area claimed as traditional territory to significantly exceed 100% of the landmass of the province.

In a statement to members this week, Squamish Nation chairman Wilson Williams voiced deep concern over maps and materials tied to the February 20 Musqueam agreement that appears to include areas within what the Squamish considers to be its traditional territory.

“Let us be clear: The Squamish Nation government will defend and uphold our inherent Aboriginal rights and title,” Williams said. “Any implication that another Nation’s agreement could extend into Squamish Territory will be challenged.”

Ottawa announced the pacts with Musqueam on February 20, including one affirming the band’s Aboriginal rights and title under Section 35 of the Constitution Act, plus frameworks for shared decision-making on fisheries, marine stewardship, and land use across much of Metro Vancouver.

The agreement has generated significant controversy, not least because BC Premier David Eby claimed he was left in the dark on the details of the agreement, despite sitting in the front row at the agreement signing ceremony.

Like Premier Eby, Squamish leaders said they too were not consulted or meaningfully engaged by Ottawa prior to the announcement and have requested an urgent meeting with federal officials for full transparency on the deals’ scope, intent and implications.

Williams added that Squamish hopes to maintain positive relations with Musqueam, described as “our relatives,” but will challenge any process or agreement that undermines its rights, title or jurisdiction.

The dispute comes amid ongoing tensions over indigenous land rights in BC, where overlapping claims among more than 200 First Nations have drawn criticism from opposition politicians.

Former BC Conservative leader John Rustad has added and highlighted that such overlapping claims collectively amount to 120% of the province’s land base, thereby exceeding all land in the province.

At an August 2025 town hall in Richmond tied to the Cowichan v. Canada ruling, three other B.C. Conservative MLAs, including attorney general critic Steve Kooner, backed that view.

Federal officials, who initially refused to release details of the Musqueam agreement citing translation delays until capitulating to multiple media requests, have emphasized the Musqueam agreements provide general recognition of rights without impacting privately owned land or the rights of other nations.