BREAKING: Terrorist attack in Australia kills at least 12 Jews and wounds many more attending Hanukkah celebration
No Happy Hanukkah for me this year
A mass shooting during a Hanukkah celebration at Bondi Beach in Sydney, Australia, on Sunday evening left at least 12 people dead and 29 people hospitalized, authorities say.
The annual celebration, known as “Hanukkah By The Sea,” was scheduled to kick off at 5 p.m. Australian time, marking the first day of the Jewish holiday by lighting the first candle on the Menorah. Police say the attack “targeted” the Jewish community and is being investigated as an act of terrorism.
Though I am shocked about this latest pogrom, I am not surprised because, like Canada and many other Western countries overflowing with open displays of Islamic extremism, Australia has never treated antisemitic words and deeds seriously enough.
Nor will I be surprised if there are copycat slaughters like this in other countries in the near future, especially those like Canada, the United Kingdom, and France, that have recently accepted the existence of Palestinian statehood, thereby empowering terrorists to attack their Jewish populations.
The secular leftist governed western nations are in competition with each other to implement the pathologically suicidal useful idiocy of Jihad. I believe this stems from the nihilism of multiculturalism and the cultural Marxist inspired willful hollowing out of western civilization in setting the table for the next iteration of dystopian collectivism (technocratic feudalism). Unless reversed, the lights of liberty will be extinguished and likely not peacefully.
The threat to Jews from non-Muslims is low, not absent, but low while the threat to Jews from Muslims is high. Yet western governments import large numbers of Muslim immigrants without regard for their terrorist propensities. He who sows the wind will harvest the whirlwind.