Dear Reader,

Because the Jews of the world are the REAL indigenous people of Israel, not its “settler-colonists,” I added a new section to this newsletter called REAL Israel & Palestine Report whose aim is to present a R(realistic) E(evidential) A (authentic) L(logical) analysis of the current conflict between Israel and its many regional and international foes.

Subscribers who don’t want to receive posts about this issue can unsubscribe from this new section in either of two ways:

1. Click "unsubscribe" at the bottom of any newsletter email sent to you, which will take you to a page where you can choose what sections in my newsletter to subscribe to.

2. Log into your Substack account, head to your account Settings, select your subscription and choose which newsletters to receive.

Many thanks!

Hymie

BREAKING: The Forgotten Expulsion: Jews From Arab Lands

The world premiere of “The Forgotten Expulsion: Jews From Arab Lands” will be airing commercial free on Monday, October 7, 2024 at 9pm ET / 6pm PT.

A Jewish father and child in Iraq. Photo by Courtesy of ZoomerMedia

Decades before the pogrom of October 7, 2023, anti-Israel activists and protesters have falsely denounced Israel as an artificial Jewish colony, a foreign cancer incubated, hatched, and nurtured by European imperialists that needs to be destroyed and its Zionist occupants sent back where they came from.

Directed by Martin Himel, the documentary Forgotten Expulsion: Jews From Arab Lands shows that these Zionists are Jews, and that Jews have been indigenous to the Land of Israel and the Middle East for the past 3,500 years. Jews are, and have been an intrinsic part of the Middle East long before the Arabs conquered the region 1,400 years ago; 1,000 years before Christianity, 1,500 years before Islam.

In 1947/48, it was not only 700,000 Palestinians who were displaced during the Israel war of Independence, but 850,000 Jews were also expelled from their ancient homes in Arab countries by Islamic regimes + their murderous mobs. The film argues that if Palestinians are to be repatriated and to receive compensation for their loss, then Jewish refugees from Arab Lands should also be repatriated and compensated.

Forgotten Expulsion also highlights the strange case of the Palestinians, the only refugee population in the world that never declines. That original refugee population of 500,000 now numbers 5 million. Some genocide!