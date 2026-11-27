Because the Jews of the world — unlike the so-called Palestinians — are among the most ancient inhabitants of the biblical land of Israel, not its “settler-colonists,” I added a section to my newsletter titled REAL Israel & Palestine Report, whose aim is to present a R(realistic) E(evidential) A(authentic) L(logical) analysis of the current conflict bet…
BREAKING: The Supreme Court of Canada is allowing most of Quebec’s Bill 21 to stand
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