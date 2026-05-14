According to the results of a formal “Freedom of Information Request” by Blacklock’s Reporter, Canada’s Foreign Affairs Department engaged in private talks with China, expressing regret over the alleged — but still totally unproven — discovery of graves at the former Kamloops Indian Residential School. The department urged China not to repeat Canada’s so-called past mistakes and to address its own human rights violations against ethnic minorities, particularly Uyghurs in Xinjiang. Despite China’s attempts to deflect criticism by highlighting Canada’s historical treatment of indigenous peoples, a treatment that is still being disputed by people like me, Canada emphasized its commitment to reconciliation and accountability.

As for the charge that “Canada is still dealing with the intergenerational harm caused by past assimilationist policies that separated Indigenous children from their parents and placed them in Residential Schools,” readers of this newsletter will know that these assimilationist policies were based on parental consent because parents were obliged to sign an enrolment form if they wanted their children to attend an Indian Residential School. Often, such requests were turned down due to a lack of space or funds to support their placement. Equally important, only orphaned, neglected, abandoned, or abused children were obliged to attend one of these schools to ensure their well-being and survival.

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THE TOM BLACKLOCK STORY

Remembered for his newsroom credo — “That ain’t the way I heard it!” – Thomas Hyland Blacklock was a pioneer publisher and war correspondent. Born in Halton County, Ont. in 1870, he became a frontier editor and first mayor of Weyburn, Sask. in 1903. Assigned to Parliament Hill by the Winnipeg Telegram in 1912 Tom remained a gallery man for life with columns published from Victoria to Halifax. As a WWI correspondent for the Montreal Gazette, he was a passionate advocate of the troops and became a confidante of Prime Minister Robert Borden. “I always held him in the warmest affection,” Borden recalled. In peacetime, Tom served as president of the Ottawa Press Gallery in 1922 and co-founded the Canadiana news service. At his death in 1934, the entire Ottawa press corps mourned Tom as “a keen observer blessed with a sense of proportion.”

Blacklock’s Reporter

May 14, 2026

Foreign Minister Anita Anand’s department, in private talks with Chinese authorities, said it regretted the “mass grave at the former Kamloops Indian Residential School,” Access To Information records disclosed yesterday. “Canada strongly urges China not to repeat Canada’s past mistakes,” said one memo.

“China is now actively using the discovery of the graves of Indigenous children in Canada to deflect from valid criticisms of their human rights violations in Xinjiang,” said the undated document. Messages “for use with People’s Republic of China officials” included the statement: “Canada acknowledges the injustice it has inflicted and we call on China to do the same.” “Chinese officials have raised the discovery of the mass grave at the former Kamloops Indian Residential School to highlight Canada’s failings in human rights in an attempt to delegitimize concerns expressed about the situation in Xinjiang,” said the memo. “China’s messaging insists that Canada is not in a position to criticize China’s treatment of Uyghurs and other ethnic minorities.”

The Tk’emlups te Secwepemc First Nation of Kamloops in 2021 announced its discovery of what it claimed were 215 children’s graves in an orchard. No attempt was made to confirm the claim though the First Nation received $12.1 million in funding for “exhumation of remains” and DNA testing.

The foreign affairs department in numerous emails through 2024 and 2025 discussed “suggested talking points” for use by Canadian diplomats in deflecting Chinese criticism. “Respond to accusations of hypocrisy,” said one memo Suggested Talking Points. “Canada acknowledges its own human rights challenges, including those faced by Indigenous peoples, and is committed to reconciliation and accountability.”

“Canada is still dealing with the intergenerational harm caused by past assimilationist policies that separated Indigenous children from their parents and placed them in Residential Schools,” said another memo Draft Key Messages: Beijing Meetings With PRC Officials. “Canada strongly urges China not to repeat Canada’s past mistakes, to recognize the harm that its current policies are inflicting on ethnic and religious minorities and to end these policies. Canada acknowledges its own human rights challenges including those faced by Indigenous peoples.”

A Commons subcommittee on foreign affairs in 2020 documented crimes against China’s Uyghur Muslim minority including slave labour, forced abortion, organ harvesting and mass detention in concentration camps in Xinjiang Province. “Witnesses that appeared before the subcommittee were adamant the atrocities committed by the Government of China amount to genocide as well as crimes against humanity,” wrote the subcommittee. The Commons twice since 2021 has censured China for ongoing genocide against Uyghurs.

Canadian diplomats in emails last July 24 discussed a scheduled meeting with a Chinese consul. “These could be relevant for the meeting,” they wrote. “For more than a century, Indigenous children in Canada were taken from their families and placed in Residential Schools. Today we recognize this policy of assimilation was wrong, has caused great harm, and has no place in society. In the spirit of encouraging others not to repeat Canada’s mistakes, we call on China to end its practice of forcing Tibetan and Uyghur children into residential schools.”

A senior policy analyst in a separate July 18 email complained the Chinese Communist Party “evokes Canada’s treatment of Indigenous peoples to deflect criticism of its own human rights practices” by referring to alleged graves in Kamloops.

“I am hoping I might bend your ear and pen to assist on some counter-whataboutism key messages used in Canada-China bilateral relations which we might include or refine for relevance to Canada’s relationship with Indigenous peoples,” the policy analyst wrote colleagues.

Neither Minister Anand nor any other cabinet member ever made public comment likening the Kamloops Residential School to a Chinese concentration camp. However, in a May 6, 2024, briefing note titled “Assistance to China,” the department wrote:

“Canada continues to urge China not to repeat Canada’s past mistakes and to recognize the harm that its current policies are inflicting on ethnic and religious minorities in China.”

By Staff