REAL Indigenous Report

REAL Indigenous Report

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Arthur B Grant's avatar
Arthur B Grant
3h

Minister Anand needs to learn English to condemn Canada at any level! Shame on the entire Liberal Party of Canada to continue presenting false information to the world, which has never been verified, about the 215 mass graves in Kamloops! Comparing Canada to China is the greatest insult to everyone in Canada today. WFT UP, People! Shame on you, too, for allowing this false lie to continue with your silence! I refuse to be complicit in this kind of deceit!

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John Chittick's avatar
John Chittick
2h

The Liberals have been a groveling disgrace when it comes to the CCP. From shamelessly allowing the CCP to operate police stations in Canada to intimidate Chinese nationals and the greater diaspora, to pretending that no foreign interreference in Canadian politics exists as well CCP- linked MP sleepers? from both major parties appear to be activated to reinforce Carney's regime in the house. Then there's Carney's "strategic alliance". Perhaps Anand’s outrageous moral equivocation of a grievance industry's groundless accusation PR stunt with a regime responsible for the largest mass murder in human history is the payback for Xi's assistance to the Liberal party. Anything to stay in power.

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