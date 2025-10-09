REAL Indigenous Report

REAL Indigenous Report

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Hellish 2050's avatar
Hellish 2050
3h

My Substack is dedicated to saving Western civilisation from Islamisation. Including supporting Israel and Jews.

Please subscribe (paid or unpaid). All articles are free.

https://hellish2050.substack.com/

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Arthur B Grant's avatar
Arthur B Grant
3h

Peace is not a reality after so many people have lost their lives as no one will ever forget how it has affected their future. It’s not like turning a switch on or off, it never turns off as much as the world would like you to believe!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Hymie Rubenstein
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture