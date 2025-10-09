Because the Jews of the world are the REAL indigenous people of Israel, not its “settler-colonists,” I added a new section to this newsletter called REAL Israel & Palestine Report, whose aim is to present a R(realistic) E(evidential) A (authentic) L(logical) analysis of the current conflict between Israel and its many regional and international enemies.

Israel and the terrorist group Hamas have reached an agreement for the release of hostages, marking what may be a breakthrough toward ending the two-year war in Gaza, the latest of many conflicts since 1948 focused on the very existence of the State of Israel.

After announcing that both sides had agreed to the deal, US President Donald Trump said that hostages still being held by Hamas are likely to be released “very soon.”

“I am very proud to announce that Israel and Hamas have both signed off on the first Phase of our Peace Plan. This means that ALL of the Hostages will be released very soon, and Israel will withdraw their Troops to an agreed upon line as the first steps toward a Strong, Durable, and Everlasting Peace,” Trump wrote on Truth Social when he announced the development. “All Parties will be treated fairly! This is a GREAT Day for the Arab and Muslim World, Israel, all surrounding Nations, and the United States of America, and we thank the mediators from Qatar, Egypt, and Turkey, who worked with us to make this Historic and Unprecedented Event happen. BLESSED ARE THE PEACEMAKERS!”

But as CNN has argued:

At multiple junctures, [US President Donald] Trump has plowed ahead with his sweeping 20-point framework, bypassing reservations from both sides of the negotiations about some of its details.

Last month, after Israel made several revisions to text of the plan, some Arab leaders balked and asked the proposal not be made public, people familiar with the situation said. The White House released it anyway, and the Arab leaders got on board. And when Hamas offered a response that stopped well short of fully endorsing each of the plan’s 20 points, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was wary of casting the reply as a victory. Trump viewed it differently, and told Netanyahu he was being negative, a person familiar with the call said. Within hours of receiving word from Hamas, he deemed the group “ready for a lasting PEACE” and ordered Israel halt its bombardment.

CNN’s other important revelations suggest there are many significant hurdles left to overcome.

As is often said, the devil is in the details, and most of the details, large and small, have yet to be worked out. My view, for what it’s worth, is that with so many issues still unresolved, this decades-long conflict is only at the end of the beginning rather than at the beginning of the end.