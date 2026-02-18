REAL Indigenous Report

REAL Indigenous Report

Justin B
Obviously, they are trying to deflect blame on to the government and church for these records. Doesn't University of Manitoba hold all the records and hasn't made them public despite the TRC's mandate to do so?

Also, this reads like it's from a public relations firm/lawyer; and it probably is. We know they spent some of the funds earmarked for investigating their outrageous claim on PR.

I'd say the pressure might be getting to Chief Ca$imir. Her people rightfully feel like pariahs and they're trying desperately to spin the narrative. Do not let them!

UncleMac
Given the time lapsed since these "burials" supposedly happened, there will be nothing left for cadaver dogs to smell. Let's say, just for argument's sake, a dog indicates they've found something, will there be an excavation or simply an announcement "confirming" the presence of bodies? And then the Chief declares no excavation allowed?

