According to Blacklock’s Reporter, Canada’s premier eyes and ears publisher on Capitol Hill, the Senate human rights committee voted to criminalize Indian Residential School “denialism” on June 1, proposing an amendment to the Criminal Code that would outlaw public statements promoting hatred by downplaying the impacts of Residential Schools.

Excerpts from Blacklook’s reporting on this issue are found below.

Blacklock’s Reporter

The Senate human rights committee last night voted 7 to 1 to criminalize Indian Residential School “denialism.” Public statements intended to promote hatred by downplaying the impacts of Residential Schools would be outlawed under threat of two years in jail.

“I went to Residential School,” said Senator Nancy Karetak-Lindell (Nunavut), sponsor of the motion. “I lived through it. I’ve had people say to me, ‘Well, you got educated. Isn’t that a good thing to come out of having gone to Residential School?’ It only points to one section of our experience.”

“Every survivor experienced it in a different way,” said Senator Karetak-Lindell, a former Liberal MP (Nunavut). “We lost a lot of family time. We lost a chance to grow up in our culture, in our language. Yes, I did get education, but I also lost out on a parallel education that I would have gotten if I had been able to stay home. There were eight of us siblings and seven of us went. No one can tell me our family life didn’t change.”

[Hymie Rubenstein: What this Senator failed to mention is that her family life was changed for the better by its Indian Residential School experience.]

The motion proposed to amend the Criminal Code to state:

“Everyone who by communicating statements other than in private conversation wilfully promotes hatred against Indigenous peoples by condoning, denying or downplaying the Indian Residential School system is guilty of an indictable offence and liable to imprisonment for a term not exceeding two years, or is guilty of an offence punishable on summary conviction.” “Denialism is more than disagreements about historical interpretation,” said Senator Karetak-Lindell. “It can involve denying, minimizing or justifying the documented abuses, deaths, forced assimilation and intergenerational harms experienced by Indigenous people through the Residential School system.”

[HR: It sure looks like people like me will be going to prison pretty soon.]

By Staff