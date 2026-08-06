War of Words about historical events

August 6, 2026

A war of words about 19th-century historical events and their interpretation is being waged between Terry Glavin and Mitchell Stirling.

It began with Glavin’s August 1 National Post piece titled Emancipation Day once actually meant something in B.C.

Stirling’s lengthy August 4 Substack critique of Glavin’s essay is titled Terry Glavin’s Mythical Review of British Columbia’s History of Slavery.

Terry Glavin angrily replied in an August 4 comment attached to his Substack piece titled A last kick at the revisionists. For now in which he called her critique an “error-riddled polemic.”

Stirling replied with another long but very engaging response to Glavin on August 5 titled How can we Celebrate Emancipation Day when Indigenous Slaves in British Columbia were not Emancipated.

Choosing sides in this debate is well beyond my familiarity with BC history, so I leave readers to make up their own minds.

My only observation is that Stirling’s critiques seem rhetorically and factually convincing even though both writers tended to talk around rather than directly to the contested issues. More particularly, Glavin’s August 1 piece appears narrow in both its facts and context, while Stirling introduces many issues only loosely connected to what Glavin wrote.