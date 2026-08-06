REAL Indigenous Report

REAL Indigenous Report

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G M's avatar
G M
13h

I'm distressed by this conflict between Terry Glavin and Michelle Stirling.

Both are looking for the truth and facts in this situation and are generally on the same side with a few differences.

Terry Glavin is a good journalist who is willing to go against the current trends and fashions to get at the facts and real story.

He has a long track record as a distinguisged journalist.

He is to be congratulated, praised and supported.

Michelle Stirling is also trying to get facts and produce clarity despite attempts to silence and censor other viewpoints like hers by powerful forces in this situation (to be clear - I'm not referring to Terry Glavin in this statement).

She should also be congratulated, praised and supported.

It may be too late for this but hopefully sometime in the future they will see they're better off united rather than fighting each other, and have a reconciliation

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Terry Glavin's avatar
Terry Glavin
14h

Just so everyone knows, I am not engaged in a war of words with Michelle Stirling. I wrote a succinct response to her vulgar attacks on my integrity - to the point of insinuating that I am in some sort of conflict of interest owing to a 19th century Hudson Bay Company trader among my wife's ancestors. I will not be blackmailed by the threat of having my family dragged into the effort by this crank, or by you, Hymie, to induce me into a "war of words" or any public debate whatsoever.

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