BREAKING: War of Words about historical events
War of Words about historical events
August 6, 2026
A war of words about 19th-century historical events and their interpretation is being waged between Terry Glavin and Mitchell Stirling.
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It began with Glavin’s August 1 National Post piece titled Emancipation Day once actually meant something in B.C.
Stirling’s lengthy August 4 Substack critique of Glavin’s essay is titled Terry Glavin’s Mythical Review of British Columbia’s History of Slavery.
Terry Glavin angrily replied in an August 4 comment attached to his Substack piece titled A last kick at the revisionists. For now in which he called her critique an “error-riddled polemic.”
Stirling replied with another long but very engaging response to Glavin on August 5 titled How can we Celebrate Emancipation Day when Indigenous Slaves in British Columbia were not Emancipated.
Choosing sides in this debate is well beyond my familiarity with BC history, so I leave readers to make up their own minds.
My only observation is that Stirling’s critiques seem rhetorically and factually convincing even though both writers tended to talk around rather than directly to the contested issues. More particularly, Glavin’s August 1 piece appears narrow in both its facts and context, while Stirling introduces many issues only loosely connected to what Glavin wrote.
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I'm distressed by this conflict between Terry Glavin and Michelle Stirling.
Both are looking for the truth and facts in this situation and are generally on the same side with a few differences.
Terry Glavin is a good journalist who is willing to go against the current trends and fashions to get at the facts and real story.
He has a long track record as a distinguisged journalist.
He is to be congratulated, praised and supported.
Michelle Stirling is also trying to get facts and produce clarity despite attempts to silence and censor other viewpoints like hers by powerful forces in this situation (to be clear - I'm not referring to Terry Glavin in this statement).
She should also be congratulated, praised and supported.
It may be too late for this but hopefully sometime in the future they will see they're better off united rather than fighting each other, and have a reconciliation
Just so everyone knows, I am not engaged in a war of words with Michelle Stirling. I wrote a succinct response to her vulgar attacks on my integrity - to the point of insinuating that I am in some sort of conflict of interest owing to a 19th century Hudson Bay Company trader among my wife's ancestors. I will not be blackmailed by the threat of having my family dragged into the effort by this crank, or by you, Hymie, to induce me into a "war of words" or any public debate whatsoever.