BREAKING: Well, That Didn't Suck!

Christopher Dummit

April 7, 2025

Christopher Dummitt, a professor of history at Trent University and columnist at the National Post has spent too much time over the last half decade defending Canadian history. He decided that it was time to go on the offensive.

With the help of a generous donation to Trent University he’s launching a new history YouTube channel called Well, That Didn’t Suck!

As you can tell from the title, it’s not your granddad’s history series.

The goal is to simply tell great Canadian stories from history — stories that matter, including indigenous ones — that we all need to know, especially now.

Episode One dives into the story of Joseph Howe, the journalist-turned-politician who took on government corruption in Nova Scotia — and won. Accused of libel after exposing shady deals, Howe didn’t just defend himself in court—he crushed it. Armed with wit, guts, and a deep belief in free speech, he turned his trial into a turning point for press freedom in Canada.

Think politics is dry? Think again. This is courtroom drama, 19th-century style— with real stakes and a lasting impact. If you love stories of rebellion, clever comebacks, and moments that shaped our nation (and you like to laugh along the way), you’re in the right place.

Watch on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/@Wellthatdidntsuck

Or follow on Facebook, Instagram or TikTok @wellthatdidntsuck