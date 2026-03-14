The following breaking piece was written by super researcher Nina Green. The preceding image is compliments of gifted illustrator Ron Dinsdale.

What’s really going on with the Musqueam Agreement?

BC Treaty Commission map showing Musqueam claim for Aboriginal title over its traditional territory covering a wide swath of BC’s Lower Mainland

Nina Green

REAL Indigenous Report

March 14, 2026

As most Canadians now know, the federal government and the Musqueam Indian Band signed three agreements on 20 February 2026 on the Musqueam reserve in Vancouver with BC Premier David Eby in attendance.

Secret agreements

The agreements were negotiated in secret, and after the signing ceremony the federal government and the Musqueam continued to keep the text of the agreements secret. A news release quietly posted on the Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Canada (CIRNAC) website on 20 February 2026 merely provided one-sentence summaries:

šxʷq̓ʷal̕təl̕tən A Rights Recognition Agreement – Recognizes that Musqueam has Aboriginal rights including title within their traditional territory and establishes a framework for incremental implementation of rights and nation-to-nation relations with Canada.

xʷməθkʷəy̓əm Stewardship & Marine Management Agreement – Establishes bilateral collaborative working groups so that Musqueam knowledge and stewardship practices will guide shared decision-making in this incremental implementation agreement to protect and manage the waters and resources within Musqueam territory.

xʷməθkʷəy̓əm Fisheries Agreement – Supports Musqueam’s and Canada’s shared decision-making role in collaborative fisheries management within Musqueam territory, and provides implementation funding as well as funding for access, vessels and gear through this incremental implementation agreement.

The Stewardship & Marine Management Agreement and the Fisheries Agreement will have a major impact on British Columbians, and likely on all Canadians, but to this date neither the federal government nor the Musqueam have released copies.

Initially, the federal government did not release a copy of the Rights Recognition Agreement either. However on 2 March 2026, without revealing its source, Global News published a copy of the agreement which had been certified for an unknown purpose on 26 February 2026.

Once Canadians had access through Global News to a copy of the Rights Recognition Agreement, they were stunned. In the agreement, the federal government purports to unilaterally recognize Musqueam Aboriginal title within a huge densely-populated swath of the BC Lower Mainland and adjoining coastal waters. The area includes vitally important federally-owned lands such as the Port of Vancouver and the Vancouver International Airport. However for the most part it consists of land over which the federal government has no jurisdiction — either private property, or BC Crown land owned and administered for the benefit of the residents of British Columbia.

The Musqueam first identified this highly-developed urban area as their traditional territory half a century ago. In a Declaration signed in 1976 (copy attached), they defined its boundaries on a map and in the following verbal description:

Musqueam Declaration

8.06MB ∙ PDF file

Download

The lands, lakes and streams defined and included by a line commencing at Harvey Creek in Howe Sound and proceeding Eastward to the height of land and continuing on the height of land around the entire watershed draining into English Bay, Burrard Inlet and Indian Arm; South along the height of land between Coquitlam River and Brunette River to the Fraser River, across to the South or left bank of the Fraser River and proceeding downstream taking in the left Bank of the main stream and the South Arm to the sea, including all those intervening lands, islands and waters back along the sea shore to Harvey Creek, AND, the sea, its reefs, flats, tidal lands and islands adjacent to the above described land and out to the centre of Georgia Strait.(These lands and waters are described on the map accompanying this declaration.)

A comparison shows that the Rights Recognition Agreement signed by the federal government and the Musqueam on 20 February 2026 not only makes specific reference to this 1976 Declaration but also defines Musqueam traditional territory in identical language:

B. In its 1976 Declaration, Musqueam describes sxwtala :wmaxw 7a ‘A. xwma8kwayam (Musqueam’s native/ancestral place), as the lands, lakes and streams defined and included by a line commencing at Harvey Creek in the Howe Sound and proceeding Eastward to the height of land and continuing on the height of land around the entire watershed draining into English Bay, Burrard Inlet and Indian Arm; South along the height of land between Coquitlam River and Brunette River to the Fraser River, across to the South of left bank of the main stream and the South Arm to the sea, including all those intervening lands, islands and waters back along the sea shore to Harvey Creek, and the sea, its reefs, flats, tidal lands and islands adjacent to the above described land and out to the centre of the Straight of Georgia.

There can thus be no doubt that in the Rights Recognition Agreement the federal government purports to recognize Musqueam Aboriginal title within the very large swath of the BC Lower Mainland, including Metro Vancouver, whose boundaries are delineated in the 1976 Musqueam Declaration. It should also be noted that the BC government does not appear to differ from the Musqueam and federal government’s delineation of the boundaries of this vast area. A map produced by the BC Treaty Commission depicts the same boundaries (see attachment).

Musqueam Nation Soi Map

1.01MB ∙ PDF file

Download

Unbeknownst to the Canadian public, the federal government has taken seriously for the past decade the Musqueam claim to this ‘traditional territory’, despite the fact that it consists almost entirely of private property and BC Crown land over which the federal government has no jurisdiction, and despite the fact that other Indian Bands such as the Squamish Band also lay claim to large portions of it. A report on the Musqueam Band’s website states that negotiations with the federal government began as long ago as 2017.

On 19 November 2025, fifty Musqueam Band members were given a preview of what had been agreed upon. According to the Band’s website:

Musqueam has been negotiating federal rights recognition since 2017. We recently reached a major milestone with the completion of phase one of negotiations. The team was excited to share unique elements of the agreement that enable incremental implementation of our ancestral rights. . . . This agreement is not final or forever, and Musqueam is not giving up any rights. Instead, we are working towards confirming and implementing rights over the entirety of Musqueam territory while creating opportunities for updates and renewals in the future.

Although Musqueam Band members were informed about the existence of the Rights Recognition Agreement and were even given a preview of its contents last November, the Canadian public and the media were kept completely in the dark.

When it comes to Aboriginal negotiations, secrecy on the part of both the federal and BC governments has become the norm, and this secrecy prevents important facts from coming to the public’s attention. In this case the decade-long secrecy in which the federal government and the Musqueam conducted these negotiations prevented an important fact from coming to light: the federal government has no jurisdiction over BC Crown lands or privately-owned lands in BC.

Aboriginal law expert Thomas Isaac directly raised the issue of the federal government’s lack of jurisdiction in an interview on 5 March 2026 (see attached transcript):

Vancouver Private Property Rights May Be At Risk, According To Aboriginal Law Expert

160KB ∙ PDF file

Download

Look, unfortunately there have been many times when we see some secret agreements done, but on the order of magnitude of like the Haida Agreement last year for all the Queen Charlotte Islands, now this agreement, it’s shameful. It’s absolutely shameful. And to think if in fact the Premier and provincial Minister of Indigenous Affairs are in fact being accurate that they were not consulted, we’ve now had a federal government come into a province, declare title on provincial lands. Remember all of these lands, save and except for reserve lands, there’d be a few reserve lands included, but these are provincial lands. The federal government has no authority to do that. What did we hear from the Premier today? ‘We’ll give this some thought. We’d like to read the agreement.’ They should be deeply offended that the federal government would dare to do this unilaterally. (bolding added)

Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations Rebecca Alty avoided the jurisdiction issue when she belatedly issued a statement on 2 March 2026. In a posting on X, she asserted that none of the three agreements signed on 20 February 2026 (two of which have still not been released) affect private property:

The recently signed Musqueam agreements do not affect private property. Suggestions otherwise are false.

If the Minister meant that private property rights are not affected because the federal government has no jurisdiction to negotiate an agreement with the Musqueam that affects private property rights in BC, why did she not explicitly say so?

Even more to the point, if the federal government and the Musqueam did not intend the three agreements to affect private property or BC Crown lands, why did they not completely eliminate uncertainty on that point by including a clause in the Rights Recognition Agreement which specifically excluded private property and BC Crown lands? The fact that there is no such clause in the Rights Recognition Agreement speaks volumes, and forces the public to draw the conclusion that the federal government intended the public to think that it had legally recognized Musqueam Aboriginal title over the hundreds of thousands of private fee simple titles in the Metro Vancouver area, as well as over an enormous amount of BC Crown which is owned and administered by the BC government for the benefit of all BC residents.

In an interview on 6 March 2026, Musqueam Chief Wayne Sparrow was asked directly why there was no clause in the Rights Recognition Agreement excluding private property:

[Simi Sara] Yeah, does this involve private land title in any way, shape or form? [Chief Wayne Sparrow] No. [Simi Sara] Does the agreement say that? [Chief Wayne Sparrow] Well, you know, Musqueam has an Aboriginal right and title, and the agreement says that we have there. And I’ve said numerous times with the Cowichan case that our obligation is to meet with the Crown. Now the Crown has a duty to consult and accommodate, not the individual landowner. So, you know, people will throw that out to try to rally and get support, but you know, if there’s, if that’s the case, the obligation is with the Crown. [Simi Sara] So what you’re saying is it doesn’t, according to you, when it says the agreement recognizes Aboriginal rights and title within its territory, you say that’s Crown title, not private land title. [Chief Wayne Sparrow] No. And what I’m saying is that we have title inside of our territory. We have an agreement with Squamish and Tsleil-Waututh on the federal and provincial Crown land with MST Agreement, and that’s still on the table. How we move forward on third party land, municipal land and everything is stuff that we need to still resolve. But we still have, we still have interest in title, but it’s not with the individual home owners, that’s what I’m saying. [Simi Sara] Okay. Is there any way then, Chief Sparrow, for the agreement to stipulate that?Because you can see why it makes people nervous, right, in light of all these other legal cases that are going on. [Chief Wayne Sparrow] Well, you know, yeah, well, well, we’ll probably get into those other discussions. You know, the Cowichan case has brought that to the forefront about third party land, and we’ve tried to be clear, really clear from Musqueam’s side that we’ve taken a different approach on how we try to resolve this, especially as an urban First Nation . . . And so all of these things with our rights and recognition will be negotiated, but the system that we have is to be negotiating those with the federal and provincial government. [Simi Sara] Right. But not private land. [Chief Wayne Sparrow] Well, that’s the one that, the private land is the delegated(?), we will have those, my discussions from Musqueam and our representatives from our community will have those discussions, which will include private land, with the government of how we resolve it. [Simi Sara] Okay, now, I’m sorry, I’m confused. When you’re using private land, what are you talking about? [Chief Wayne Sparrow] We haven’t used private land. You guys are trying to twist and put stuff about that we’re in a private room talking about private land, and I’m telling you that we’re not. [Simi Sara] Okay. [Chief Wayne Sparrow] And we will get, we may get to those discussions about how we move forward as a province and as a country, but those will be discussed with the government.

Chief Sparrow stated very clearly that ‘how we move forward on third party land, municipal land and everything’ is still unresolved. In other words, ‘third party land’ in Metro Vancouver, i.e. private property held in fee simple, is something the Musqueam intend to ‘move forward on’ when the time is right. The distinction Chief Sparrow makes is that the Musqueam won’t do it themselves. The Musqueam won’t talk to private property owners because private property owners have no legal duty to consult and accommodate with the Musqueam. It is the federal and BC governments which have that duty as a result of a line of Supreme Court of Canada decisions.

Chief Sparrow states that the Musqueam don’t want to go to court to establish Aboriginal title as the Cowichan did. They prefer to negotiate Aboriginal title with the federal and BC governments in secret. The template for such negotiations, as BC Premier David Eby has stated, is the Haida Agreement in which the BC and federal governments secretly negotiated separate agreements with the Haida, and then went into BC Supreme Court together to obtain a consent declaration of Aboriginal title over the entirety of the former Queen Charlotte Islands and adjacent coastal waters, vastly more territory than the Haida could ever have obtained had they filed a lawsuit. During the negotiations, private property owners in Haida Gwaii were ignored. They were merely pawns on a chessboard, and their property rights are still in legal limbo.

If negotiation is the Musqueam preference, as Chief Sparrow has stated, and the Haida Agreement is the template for negotiations as Premier David Eby has stated, then private property owners in the Lower Mainland are right to be concerned. Will they, too, be mere pawns on a chessboard during secret negotiations between the federal and provincial governments and the Musqueam, as happened with the Haida Agreement? Will private property owners in Greater Vancouver find that their rights are in legal limbo at the end of the negotiations, as happened with the Haida Agreement? Will they be sidelined, as is happening right now to private property owners in Richmond, who are being ignored while the BC government and the Cowichan negotiate over the rights to their private property as ordered by the court in the Cowichan decision?

Aboriginal title is not an interest in land; it is a right to the land itself

Secret negotiations by federal and provincial governments over Aboriginal title are not something private property owners can take lightly. As Thomas Isaac recently made clear, Aboriginal title is a right to the land itself:

Aboriginal title is a big deal. I want to be very clear about that. It’s the constitutional right to land. It is not an interest in land. It is the land. The Supreme Court of Canada said it’s no longer Crown land. The Crown doesn’t even retain any of the benefits from the land. So when we talk about Aboriginal title, everyone needs to understand according to the law today — you know, what people think the law is, or what they might want it to be — what it is today is absolutely very clear. So look, it’s obviously very beneficial for a First Nation to have Aboriginal title affirmed over a small discrete parcel, but when you start talking about occupied areas and settled areas of a province, any province, that’s really got to be a non-starter if we’re serious about reconciliation. (bolding added)

Canadians were made aware of this reality in the recent Cowichan decision when Madam Justice Young emphasized that Aboriginal title is a prior and superior right to the fee simple titles by which private individuals own the lands on which their homes and businesses are situated. In her 7 August 2025 decision, Madam Justice Young wrote:

[2193] I agree that Aboriginal title is a prior and senior right to land. It is not an estate granted by the Crown, but rooted in prior occupation. It is constitutionally protected. The question of what remains of Aboriginal title after the granting of fee simple title to the same lands should be reversed. The proper question is: what remains of fee simple title after Aboriginal title is recognized in the same lands? [bolding added]

The answer to Madam Justice Young’s question should concern all Canadians. She found that Aboriginal title and fee simple title could co-exist (see Paragraph 2205), but if the answer to the question she poses in Paragraph 2193 is that nothing remains of fee simple title once Aboriginal title has been declared, then what are private property owners left with, and what will life be like for them with the Cowichan and Musqueam as their landlords?

What sort of landlords will the Musqueam be?

The federal government has now purported — albeit without jurisdiction to do so — to recognize Aboriginal title over the most developed and densely-populated area of British Columbia. If that truly means that with their ‘prior and senior’ title the Musqueam are now the landlords of the 2 million people who live there, it seems fair to ask what history tells us about the sort of landlords the Musqueam will be. Will they take private properties away from the current owners? Will they treat their private property tenants fairly?

History offers some guidance. The Musqueam lead negotiator, Wendy Grant-John, sister of Chief Wayne Sparrow, stated in an interview with the CBC’s Stephen Quinnon 4 March 2026 (transcript attached) that the Musqueam have no intention of taking away anyone’s private land:

Grant John, Wendy (interview With Stephen Quinn)

162KB ∙ PDF file

Download

[Stephen Quinn] This agreement recognizes that Musqueam has Indigenous rights and title within their traditional territory. What does this new agreement mean for private land that is on that territory? [Wendy Grant-John] It means that we are not gonna go after anyone’s private land. It’s not a part of who we are as Musqueam people. We recognize that there’s a lot of fear for fee simple ownership. That is definitely not on the table with us, never has been and never will be.

Despite Wendy Grant-John’s assurances that taking land from private property owners has never been on the table with the Musqueam, they did attempt to dispossess private property owners in 1984 when they claimed the UBC Endowment Lands which comprise the University of British Columbia campus and privately-owned properties. It is thus clearly not the case that the Musqueam have never tried to dispossess private property owners.

Moreover some private property owners actually were forced to sell at a loss in the course of a decades-long battle which the Musqueam waged in the 1990s with its leaseholders in Musqueam Park, a legal battle which went all the way to the Supreme Court of Canada. Space does not permit going into the details, but the attached articles indicate how intransigent the Musqueam were until they finally lost at the Supreme Court level.

The Province 2001 08 19 5

701KB ∙ PDF file

Download

The Vancouver Sun 1999 03 19 13

667KB ∙ PDF file

Download

The Musqueam’s attempt in 1984 to dispossess private property owners on the UBC Endowment Lands, and its treatment of its leaseholders in Musqueam Park in the 1990s when the Musqueam demanded a more than 7300% percent rent increase, do not bode well for the residents of BC’s Lower Mainland if the Musqueam become their landlords under the federal government’s Rights Recognition Agreement signed on 20 February 2026. Moreover there is a warning signal in the parallel between the federal government’s secret negotiation of the current Rights Recognition Agreement, and the federal government’s dealings in 1980 and 1991 which precipitated the decades-long battle over rent increases with the Musqueam (i.e., the leaseholders originally entered into their leases with the federal government, but in 1980 the federal government secretly turned the leases over to the Musqueam and then in 1991 the federal government turned taxation authority over to the Musqueam despite the leaseholders’ objections).

What is really going on with the federal government’s recognition of Aboriginal title in the Rights Recognition Agreement signed on 20 February 2026?

To return to the original question - what’s really going on with the Musqueam Agreement? The answer is that Canadians don’t know what’s really going on because the federal government isn’t telling them.

(1) Is the Rights Recognition Agreement the first step in the application of the Haida template in which the federal government and the BC government will secretly negotiate separate agreements with the Musqueam, and will then go into BC Supreme Court to obtain a consent declaration of Aboriginal title which cannot be reversed? Are private property owners going to be mere pawns on a chessboard again in an application of the Haida template to the Musqueam claim of Aboriginal title? Will their private property rights be in legal limbo at the end of the process, as has happened with private property owners on Haida Gwaii? If the federal government’s recognition of Aboriginal title at the expense of BC private property owners is in furtherance of some version of the Haida Agreement template, the federal government needs to clearly spell that out to the Canadian public and the media.

(2) But perhaps even more importantly, why has the federal government not released copies of the other two agreements so that Canadians can see what is in them? The Stewardship & Marine Management and Fisheries Agreements are specifically referred to at the end of the Rights Recognition Agreement, so all three agreement are clearly inter-related in some way which is currently being kept secret by both the federal government and the Musqueam. The federal government needs to release copies of those two agreements so that the Canadian public and the media know what has really been done in these secret negotiations, and what role the federal government’s recognition of Aboriginal title plays in the context of the Stewardship & Marine Management and Fisheries agreements.

(3) There’s also the question of why the federal government chose to inordinately emphasize the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples (UNDRIP) in the Rights Recognition Agreement. Musqueam lead negotiator Wendy Grant John’s husband, Chief Ed John, was involved with the United Nations in the development of UNDRIP, and the Rights Recognition Agreement shockingly terms UNDRIP the minimum standard for Aboriginal title in Canada, and stresses that the Rights Recognition Agreement is about implementing UNDRIP:

P. iv The rights and principles affirmed in the Declaration constitute the minimum standards for the survival, dignity and well-being of Indigenous peoples of the world, and must be implemented in Canada. Q. It is the intention of the Parties that this Agreement contribute to the implementation of the UN Declaration.

Article 26 of UNDRIP (copy attached) states that Indigenous people have the right to their traditional territories, i.e. Aboriginal title is inherent, and does not need to be formally established through litigation or negotiation. In short, if they claim it, it’s theirs. If the federal government means what it says about making UNDRIP the minimum standard for Aboriginal title going forward, the federal government needs to make that explicitly clear to the Canadian public, not bury it in a secret agreement.

Undrip, Article 26

183KB ∙ PDF file

Download

(4) In addition, there’s the further question of what the federal government intended by including lands in Richmond in the Rights Recognition Agreement which Madam Justice Young had legally awarded to the Cowichan in her decision last August. Is it the federal government’s intention that its Rights Recognition Agreement will override a BC Supreme Court decision which is under appeal? That would appear to be a legal quagmire.

It’s long past time for transparency on the part of the federal government on all these points.

Canadians have a right to know what’s going on with the Musqueam agreement.