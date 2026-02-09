REAL Indigenous Report

REAL Indigenous Report

Grube
2h

I don’t like hyperbole or outright dissembling which is why I agree with Widdowson. She needs to continue her research and question-asking about the schools, the TRC and indigenous leadership in general.

There is no doubt that colonial Canada and later govts certainly could have handled better some aspects of their dealings with the original inhabitants of our nation, such as ensuring that education for them would be handled by provinces vice Feds. That would have been a better start.

No excuse though for chiefs to introduce non-facts and outright lies as a way to leverage for funding or land transfers. No excuse to put their own people through what occurred in 2021 related to false stories involving secret deaths/burials of children. It affected them as much as those Cdns who were tarred with the accusations.

Anytime the indigenous leadership would like to step up to show the truth with facts instead of conjecture would not be a good thing — but it would still be better than what we have now — accusations not backed up by actual proof of any kind.

Arthur B Grant
1h

The Woke Administrators do not want to lose control over the non-

Woke educators who want truth, not false history, should be taught in our educational systems. It's a very slippery slope these Administrators want to impose on freedom to question and search for the TRUTH!

