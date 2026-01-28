Super researcher Michelle Stirling shows how the Cowichan ruling, citing DRIPA and UNDRIP, grants aboriginal title to a large part of Richmond, BC, thereby threatening private property rights. Not unexpectedly, property owners are suing the provincial government for failing to protect their rights. Meanwhile, the Real Estate Foundation of BC (REFBC) and the Law Foundation of BC, funded by property transactions, have been supporting indigenous law projects, raising concerns about conflicts of interest and the erosion of property rights.

…by Provincial Government Real Estate Body and Law Foundation of British Columbia

Michelle Stirling

November 27, 2025

In August of 2025, the British Columbia Supreme Court handed down a decision now known as the “Cowichan ruling” which establishes aboriginal title over a large part of the city of Richmond, and puts private property rights in question across BC and perhaps across much or all of Canada.

The Supreme Court cited B.C.’s “DRIPA” legislation as well as the federal “UNDRIP” as part of the ratio decidendi. UNDRIP is the UN Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples; “DRIPA” is a provincial version of the same. Fundamentally, Article 26 of UNDRIP gives land rights, use and authority over resource exploitation to aboriginal people if the land was their traditional territory. Adoption of UNDRIP is claimed by some politicians and pundits to be a key part of Canada’s efforts in “reconciliation.”

Property owners are in shock. Some have begun a class action against the Provincial government. Richmond property owners have a proposed civil class action suit for failure to give notice. “The proposed class action alleges the federal and B.C. governments failed to “properly defend the rights of property owners” caught up in Justice Barbara Young’s ruling, which awarded Quw’utsun (Cowichan) Nation Aboriginal title to between 300 and 325 hectares of land just east of the Massey Tunnel, where the nation once had a traditional village.”

On Vancouver Island, another group, the Pender Harbor and Edgemont Communities group (@PHARA) have also launched legal action on similar grounds and for similar reasons.

Curiously, the BC government has said repeatedly that it’s asking for a stay of the Cowichan decision, but hasn’t actually done so, as John Rustad announced the other day after checking the court registry. Why are they saying they’re asking for a stay, and then not doing it?

As an independent researcher, Nina Green writes in this Substack, there are substantive reasons for a challenge, but both the federal and BC governments are completely silent on grounds for appeal. That’s ominous. By not openly stating that the decision is flawed because of X, Y and Z, the federal and BC governments are creating the impression that there really are no good grounds of appeal and softening the public up for an eventual failure of the appeal. On the contrary, there are many substantive grounds of appeal, not the least of which is that because of their practice directives, the federal and BC governments didn’t argue extinguishment of Aboriginal title when the BC government issued the fee simple titles.

There’s also a misconception being fostered that Madam Justice Young stayed the entire decision for 18 months whereas she only stayed one part of it. All the rest of her decision went into effect immediately on 7 August 2025.

Can it get worse? Sure!

Imagine how betrayed every property owner in British Columbia will feel when they realize that the incremental interest on their own property’s purchase, while in escrow, was put into a fund called the Real Estate Foundation of BC (REFBC) that was then dispersed to groups who used the money against the original property rights of the buyers; many funds were dedicated to the implementation of UNDRIP.

From the Real Estate Foundation of BC website:

Undoubtedly, people who may now be in peril of losing their property rights would be very surprised to read the purposes of the Real Estate Foundation of British Columbia (REFBC):

Purposes of the foundation 93 (1) The purposes of the foundation are (a) to undertake and carry out real estate public and professional education, real estate law reform, real estate research and other projects intended for the public or professional good in relation to real estate activities, and (b) on written directions of the minister, to undertake and carry out projects and activities that the minister designates as being in the public interest. (bold emphasis added)

What is a ‘public good’ about losing your property rights? What is in the ‘public interest’ to completely destabilize the real estate and mortgage markets in British Columbia, especially in the important deep-water port city of Vancouver and its surroundings? How is the public interest served when taxpaying property owners may give up and decide not to (or not be able to) pay property taxes anymore, as their property rights are no longer secure? What is the public interest if and when the property ‘owners’ sue their respective cities for repayment of decades of taxes paid on properties that government and legal agencies actively now say are not securely owned by the title holder?

Look at these REFBC funding numbers and the curious skewing of how and to whom funds have been dedicated between 2024-25.

One grant that popped up when I first visited their website was this one to the Union of British Columbia Indian Chiefs. How about that - $250,000 for “Building Capacity for Specific Claims Research incorporating Indigenous Laws.”

After recovering from the initial shock of this information, people will undoubtedly take a sigh of relief, knowing that there are many law firms willing and able to argue the present owners’ land rights using Canadian rule of law, which is based on British Law, where property rights go back centuries.

This reference is also offered: https://www.witlet.co.uk/history-uk-property-law-feudalism-now/#:~:text=The%20legal%20system%20in%20England,it%20easier%20and%20more%20efficient.

Think how surprised property owners will be to find out that the Law Foundation of BC funded UBCIC and the left-leaning Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives to produce this 2018 report, “True, Lasting Reconciliation” to “advance the implementation of UNDRIP in BC law, policy and practices!”

The grantor is thanked and acknowledged within the report, though the value of the grant is not known at this time.

Looks like the Law Foundation of BC has been busy funding all kinds of Indigenous law projects.

Source: Google AI

Once again, it appears that people engaging in real estate transactions (which surely accrue the largest sums in escrow) have unwittingly been forced to finance the possible demise of their own property rights!

Source: Google AI

Perhaps this is why the Law Society of British Columbia aggressively attacked BC lawyer Jim Heller who then sued them for defamation. Heller simply suggested that in “Indigenous Awareness” training materials for lawyers, it might be best to say that in 2021, the Kamloops First Nation found potential unmarked graves of 215 children in the orchard on the grounds of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School, rather than stating bodies were found as fact.

Zero bodies have been found, to date.

Even saying this fact can get the Law Foundation and REFBC-funded UBCIC and individual bands to be outraged and call for the recall or resignation of a duly elected MLA.

The Kamloops band itself now states that ‘anomalies’ were found (not graves, mass graves, bodies or human remains as first stated in press releases and public statements).

After all, the law is supposed to be about evidence, right?

To that point about “zero bodies” and evidence, one of the UBCIC chiefs, Chief Terry Teegee suggests that no bodies may ever be found as he claims that dead children were incinerated at the schools – a claim for which there is no evidence. Anyone knowing anything about the process of cremation would know that school incinerators could not reach temperatures to incinerate bodies (not to mention this is a mass psychosis delusion). Does the Law Foundation of BC support this man’s post-humous defamation of Canadian citizens and the Roman Catholic Church – some ~10 million Canadians? They have funded UBCIC but have not publicly denounced this fact-free atrocity propaganda.

And before we even get to such ghoulish details, would Chief Teegee and colleagues kindly produce a list of names of the children alleged to be missing? We can start there.

So far, it is a no-name phantom ‘genocide’ – and because of that great Canadian psy-op of mass graves, genocide and incinerated babies, people are losing property rights to ideologues and cowards in government and administration of real estate and legal affairs. And those who citizens who are looking for defence – members of the Law Society of British Columbia, are encumbered, in my opinion, by their very own Law Foundation’s undeclared conflict of interest with UBCIC on advancing the implementation of UNDRIP.

Of course, it is possible that REFBC and the Law Society of BC wanted to support “reconciliation,” believing that UNDRIP was a means of revitalizing investment and job creation on existing reserve land – never dreaming that some law firms and bands were busy planning the take over of sections of Richmond, or indeed, entire cities like Kamloops itself, perhaps all of Canada!

In the National Geographic distributed documentary “Sugarcane” there is a scene where Ed Archie NoiseCat and son Julian Brave NoiseCat are driving through beautiful British Columbia singing, “Canada is all Indian land.” It should be noted that the Assembly of First Nations (AFN) is aligned with the Palestinian “land back” movement and sees it as part of UNDRIP (see image at the bottom of the page.

Generally, the public relies on the legal profession to NOT be so naïve; to protect the naïve public from legal loopholes and unintended consequences of contractual arrangements that ‘sound good’ but may lead to a person’s or corporation’s disaster if not properly framed.

Clearly both the REFBC and the Law Foundation of BC and perhaps by extension, the Law Society of British Columbia are compromised and have serious conflicts of interest.

It should be said that much of this dates back to the Tar Sands Campaign. In the 2010 Annual Report for the International Funders for Indigenous Peoples, Jack Woodward told the panel on the Tar Sands Campaign the following:

I assume that the case referred to was Delgamuukw v. British Columbia, in which the judge pointed out that aboriginal rights to occupy and possess certain land should be negotiated on a case-by-case basis.

UNDRIP and DRIPA obliterate that “specific factual context of each case” directive.

Note, in the above Jack Woodward quote from the IFIP annual report of 2010, the cost and the number of lawyers and law students on the case – 37 lawyers and 57 law students. 15 million dollars. 15 years. What individual or small group of property holders have access to such resources? Thus, one can say that UNDRIP and DRIPA have introduced a prejudicial and discriminatory element to Canadian law where justice cannot be served.

On June 26, 2014, Woodward’s team successfully won - The Tsilhqot’in Case: The Recognition And Affirmation Of Aboriginal Title In Canada. Interestingly, the Kamloops civil claim for aboriginal title over the City of Kamloops, Sun Peaks Resort and surrounding land was filed on Sept. 21, 2015. The Cowichan tribe’s claim to Richmond was filed in 2017. The Law Foundation of BC’s funding to UBCIC and CCPA resulted in a report promoting UNDRIP in 2018, and the REFBC has increased indigenous grants, many for land rights research, over the past decade, significantly so over the past year.

Yet at no time were property holders advised by the Law Foundation of BC or the Law Society of BC, nor by the Real Estate Board of British Columbia, that those groups who held or acted as agents or trustees of public funds in trust, were actively funding work on UNDRIP, that could ultimately displace, dismantle or destroy the property rights of their clients – yet the real estate transaction funds of millions of British Columbians (and foreign property transactors as well) were being used against BC property purchasers.

I’m not a lawyer, but these things spring to mind.

We face a mighty mess in Canada with all of this. At the same time, we are struggling with economic decline over the past decade, trade wars and the infiltration of international drug cartels and foreign influence from many sides.

Property owners do not have $15 million dollars and 15 years to argue their cases, one by one or by class action in court. UNDRIP had been rejected as written by six premiers and several First Nations back in April 2021. It swept through the House of Commons and Senate on false pretences upon the announcement of the lurid claim of the Kamloops Band that they had found the ‘bodies of 215 children’ on the grounds of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School – a claim the band themselves do not support anymore.

The quickest and easiest resolution is to repeal DRIPA and UNDRIP immediately. As a nation, we have ‘bigger fish to fry.’

© 2025 Michelle Stirling