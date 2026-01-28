REAL Indigenous Report

Brian Giesbrecht
7h

All three levels of government are supporting the Montrose application to reopen the Cowichan case. The application will be heard around Feb 12. The provincial and federal government support should not be trusted, because they will be supporting a carve-out for private property. But private property is only 5% of B.C. The 95% will still be subject to aboriginal title and DRIPA.The federal and provincial governments have taken the side of the separatist Indian claimants. The Indian apartheid system is no longer just a thorn in the side of Canada - it has become an existential threat.

KEMOSABE
6hEdited

This is what happens when you're a fed a constant diet of baloney. You begin to like it to the exclusion of any other food. Of course the Kamloops grave story is nothing more than a big tube of baloney that BC politicians have devoured with insatiable relish and indigenous activists use as a currency to satisfy their never ending demands. You might have thought that acquiring East Hasting St would have been enough for them but oh no, now they want the whole province which Eby and his sycophants are more that happy to provide. As Carl Sagan once said:

Credulous acceptance of baloney can cost you money. That's what P.T. Barnum meant when he said, "there's a sucker born every minute". But it can be much more dangerous than that and when governments and societies loose the capacity for critical thinking, the result can be catastrophic ... however sympathetic we may be to those who have bought the baloney.

