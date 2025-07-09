On the other side of the paywall, celebrated scholar Nigel Biggar argues that the British Empire, while not without flaws, should not be unfairly maligned. He points out that non-European empires have existed for millennia and that the focus on European empires, particularly the British one, is politically motivated. Biggar contends that the British Empire, while having both positive and negative aspects, not only among the indigenous people in Canada but around the globe, was not inherently evil and should be judged based on its overall impact.