James C. McCrae

Western Standard

November 30, 2025

James C. McCrae is a former attorney general of Manitoba and a Canadian citizenship judge.

Kamloops Indian Band Chief Rosanne Casimir has demonstrated unmitigated shamelessness in calling for the resignation of OneBC leader and Vancouver-Quilchena MLA Dallas Brodie. In declaring the number of children’s remains discovered at the former Kamloops Indian Residential School is zero, Brodie merely reinforces Casimir’s own admission that the ground penetrating radar (GPR) findings there were only anomalies, only potential evidence of human bodies.

But Casimir nonetheless maintains that the “anomalies” are consistent with secretly buried children, thus perpetuating allegations of a cruel Canadian genocide.

Casimir’s initial announcement was made on May 27, 2021. At that time, today’s “anomalies” were the “confirmed” remains of children, some as young as three years. Taxpayers have awarded Casimir’s band millions of dollars to do what her own GPR expert, Sarah Beaulieu, recommended: excavate.

Four and a half years later, no excavation has been conducted. Which leader, Brodie or Casimir, is guilty of working to destroy reconciliation?

Casimir has done more than anyone in our history to debase Canada’s reputation as a civilized, caring society and torpedo any chance of real healing for indigenous Canadians. Brodie has been working tirelessly to bring sanity to our national discussion and to bring relief to those indigenous Canadians who, no doubt, would be greatly relieved to know that the mass graves story promoted by Casimir is just that: a story.

If anyone must resign, it must be Chief Casimir. Along with her resignation, she and her band must repay Canadian taxpayers the millions they received for excavation, which should have been done years ago.

Canadians are growing more and more frustrated and angry. Nobody likes being lied to.