﻿﻿According to Colin MacCloud, Bruce McAllister, a senior aide to Premier Danielle Smith, criticized some indigenous leaders for prioritizing the “Indigenous industry” over their communities. He questioned the accountability of indigenous leadership, highlighting the lack of improvement in many reserves despite significant federal funding. McAllister’s comments sparked outrage but also prompted a call for a direct and respectful discussion between Alberta and its Indigenous people, focusing on the needs and concerns of the communities.

Put indigenous people ahead of the ‘indigenous industry.’

Bruce McAllister. WS Files

Western Standard

June 22, 2026

Bruce McAllister, a senior aide to Premier Danielle Smith, has been widely criticized for saying bluntly that some indigenous leaders should spend less time attacking Alberta’s government and more time fixing the serious problems inside their own communities.

Predictably, the professional outrage machine lit up within minutes. But here is the uncomfortable truth: he is right to raise the issue.

This does not mean every indigenous leader is failing. But he is right to state that leadership, accountability, and outcomes matter. After decades of federal funding, programs, and even more federal bureaucracy, with political speeches wrapped in moral superiority, many indigenous people are still waiting for an improvement to the clear problems affecting many reserves across Alberta.

According to a Global News report, parroted and dare I say “promoted” by the CBC, McAllister’s comments came after treaty chiefs accused Premier Danielle Smith and the UCP government of treason over Alberta’s referendum debate. That is a serious accusation. In fact, Globalnoted that treason under the Criminal Code is narrowly defined and involves matters such as sharing sensitive defence information with another state or using force to overthrow a government.

If chiefs are going to throw around words like “treason” in a democratic debate about Alberta’s future, then Albertans are entitled to ask some difficult questions in return. What is happening inside the communities those chiefs represent? Are children safer? Are families stronger? Are schools producing better results? Are addiction rates falling? Are homes being built and maintained properly? Are ordinary band members able to see where the money goes?

Those questions are not racist. They are required for responsible and accountable governance.