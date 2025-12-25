REAL Indigenous Report

REAL Indigenous Report

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
John Chittick's avatar
John Chittick
2h

At today's end stage democracy (see Alexander Tytler's thesis on how all democracies die) when the state has metastasized beyond all legitimacy, most people who seek office are pathologically driven to control how others live their lives. Why would "good people" want such dominion over others? Sometimes such pathologies are extreme and given enough power, result in some of history's darkest events. Unfortunately Gazan's authoritarian obsessions (consistent with cultural Marxist CRT) are increasingly no longer an outlier but an indicator of the transition from bankrupt welfare state to fascist / socialist authoritarian state (likely a form of technocratic feudalism). I hope I'm wrong but historically Tytler hasn't been wrong.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Hymie Rubenstein · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture