Michelle Stirling

November 3, 2025

By Michelle Stirling ©2025 with files from Nina Green

Leah Gazan, NDP MP for Winnipeg Centre has re-introduced her bill to criminalize so-called ‘residential school denialism’. Formerly Bill C-413, now resurrected as Bill C-254, people like me could be fined and jailed for what I’m about to tell you, while people like Lying Leah will walk free.

Why do I call her “Lying Leah?”

On her X handle, Leah Gazan claims to be “ProudLakota” but the Lakota ancestor of hers is a successful Indian Residential School student – John LeCaine – her great-grandfather. She is not proud of him and never mentions him. In fact, she is DOWNPLAYING the benefits of Indian Residential Schools for the many who found benefits from their education there.

https://www.parl.ca/Content/Bills/451/Private/C-254/C-254_1/C-254_1.PDF

In a CTV interview on September 27, 2024 , Leah Gazan said her bill (then Bill C-413) was personal. She was asked:

This private member’s bill is personal for you. Tell me why.

Gazan replied:

Well, you know, certainly, you know, my family has been impacted by a residential school.

She did not say HOW.

Leah Gazan’s great-grandfather, John LeCaine (1890–1964), may have been Emma’s son by her Lakota husband Okute. The problem with that assumption is that for most of his life, Leah Gazan’s great-grandfather, John LeCaine, was considered non-status and a half-breed by the Department of Indian Affairs, which suggests that although his mother, Emma Loves War, was Indian, his father was not. As Claire Thomson says on page 338 of her thesis, Digging Roots, ‘The term “half-breed” in the Lakota context was used to signify those that had white fathers’, and Thomson is uncertain as to whether Emma married Okute before or after John LeCaine’s birth in 1890 (see page 103).

It turns out that John LeCaine was able to enroll in an Indian Residential School - Regina Industrial School. John attended for seven years, from 1899–1906 . Though generally not allowed to go to Indian Residential Schools, which were reserved for Status Indians, sometimes clergy or a local influencer made such arrangements for a promising or destitute student. John LeCaine subsequently homesteaded, was a devout Catholic, and became an internationally recognized author of real Western history.

Leah Gazan is downplaying the excellent success her great-grandfather had thanks to his years at an Indian Residential School!

Subsequently, in the House of Commons, Leah Gazan told the sad story of her grandmother, Adeline LeCaine, one of John’s daughters. Adeline’s life had gone off the rails; she ended up with two children, Marjorie and Bill. Marjorie’s father was an unknown man of Chinese ethnicity.

On Sept. 18, 2023, Gazan told the House of Commons,

I want to share a story about my mother. My mother, Marjorie Gazan, was a street kid and a child welfare survivor who ended up in the system after my grandmother [Adeline] abandoned her and her younger brother in a hotel room in Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan, when she was five years old.

So, Gazan’s mother and uncle ended up in the child welfare system after Gazan’s grandmother abandoned them in a hotel, but this had nothing to do with Indian Residential School, though in how she has tied her history to Indian Residential Schools as ‘genocide’ people would naturally draw that conclusion.

In fact, her great-grandfather, John LeCaine, had tried to have his children Stella and Adeline enroll in Indian Residential School, but the government did not recognize him as a Status Indian; he was seen as a ‘half-breed’ and was a refugee. Indian Residential Schools were only for Status Indians.

Leah Gazan had earlier misled the House of Commons in her motion to “describe” Indian Residential Schools as “genocide.”

It is against parliamentary protocol for a Member of Parliament to mislead the House of Commons. No person in Canada has ever been charged or convicted of genocide in relation to Indian Residential Schools. No person can be so charged, due to the Rome Statute. Two efforts have been made via the International Criminal Court to go after Canada on charges of genocide related to Indian Residential Schools. Was Gazan trying to force Canada to self-incriminate to help these efforts along?

Thus, it was wrong of Leah Gazan to deceive the public and to wheedle this motion through the House of Commons, no doubt relying for support on the still gut-wrenching shock of the May 27, 2021, Kamloops First Nation false claims of finding the human remains of 215 children in a mass grave near the former Kamloops Indian Residential School. Likewise, curiously, on June 6, 2021, just days after the Kamloops announcement, a paper by Sean Carleton, denouncing former Senator Lynn Beyak, was published by Taylor & Francis online.

Perhaps Taylor & Francis were just being opportunistic. However, it is certainly a grand coincidence of timing, in my opinion. The paper has been widely publicized, especially by Sean Carleton himself, thus politicians who might otherwise have rejected the motion (which they had done before in 2021) probably did not want to be “Beyaked” and so went along to get along.

Gazan’s previous attempt in 2021 to have such a motion pass was rejected. In the article, she is quoted as saying:

“It is unfortunate that parliamentarians continue to deny the genocide that occurred in residential schools,” Gazan said.

“There is no reconciliation in this country without truth. I will continue to work with leadership, Indigenous families, nations, survivors to push for justice.” ]bold added]

It is Leah Gazan who is not telling the truth. Nor is she working toward reconciliation with her divisive motion.

In fact, the Canadian Charter of Rights, Section 11, affirms the ‘presumption of innocence’ for those charged with an offence. No one has charged Canada with the offence of genocide. Leah Gazan, NDP MP, has violated this presumption of innocence in the House of Commons with her ‘genocide’ motion. She has criminally defamed this country, its history and the thousands of selfless priests, nuns, clergy and Indigenous staff and others who brought education, hope and sustenance to 150,000 children who attended Indian Residential Schools.

She must be sanctioned for this aberration and injustice. As Speaker of the House has said of a parliamentarian’s right to ‘freedom of speech’:

Such a privilege confers grave responsibilities on those who are protected by it. By that I mean specifically the Hon. Members of this place. The consequences of its abuse can be terrible. Innocent people could be slandered with no redress available to them. Reputations could be destroyed on the basis of false rumour. All Hon. Members are conscious of the care they must exercise in availing themselves of their absolute privilege of freedom of speech. That is why there are long-standing practices and traditions observed in this House to counter the potential for abuse. [130] [bold added]

Innocent people have been slandered all across Canada by Leah Gazan’s misleading of the public about her own family history in relation to Indian Residential Schools, and by imposing a false claim of genocide against Canada and all Canadians. Indeed, it is a form of defamatory libel against all Canadians.

https://laws-lois.justice.gc.ca/eng/acts/c-46/section-298.html

The cure for “Buffy Saint Gazan?” Maybe a taste of her own medicine. #LockHerUp.

