The Toronto District School Board’s decision to rename schools has been roundly criticized for erasing historical figures from Canada’s past. One such critic is Patrice Dutill, who argues on the other side of the paywall that instead of renaming schools, Canada should focus on celebrating its distinct nationhood and the contributions of its historical figures.

By the way, I was a student at Ryerson Community School (then called Ryerson Public School), an institution I attended from kindergarten through grade 8, while living on Dundas Street in downtown Toronto. This renaming has me enraged because it attempts to both silence and villify my proud childhood assimilation into Enlightenment Canadian culture and citizenship.