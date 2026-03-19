REAL Indigenous Report

REAL Indigenous Report

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Mrs. Ashe
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CANADA IS A CHRISTIAN NATION, and as such, must be defended from all ideologues seeking to CONQUER us from within.

https://action4canada.com/wp-content/uploads/canada-is-a-christian-nation.pdf

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