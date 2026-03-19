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Hymie

According to Juno News’ Melanie Bennet, a Calgary, Alberta public school, Fairview School, designated lunchrooms as “No Food Spaces” during Ramadan to accommodate fasting students, a sunrise-to-sunset requirement for Muslim believers.

The Calgary Board of Education stated that schools can make accommodations during religious observances, including designating foodless spaces. The board emphasized their duty to accommodate students practising their religion while acknowledging that accommodations may vary based on individual needs and available resources.

The board did not emphasize that such accommodations could exclude groups it decides are undeserving of such special treatment.

The Fourth Pillar of Islam is Sawm, or fasting. Fasting takes place during the month of Ramadan, which is a holy month in the Islamic lunar calendar. This year, it occurs between February 17 and March 19, depending on the moon's position.

The month of Ramadan contains the most blessed of Muslim nights, also known as Laylatul Qadr, about which Allah (Islam’s God) asks his people:

“What will make you realize what the Night of Power is like?

The Night of Power is better than a thousand months.

Angels and the Spirit descend upon it with their

Lord´s permission with every command;

There is peace that night until the coming of dawn.” [Quran: 97:1-5]

This could be interpreted as sanctioning warfare during daylight hours.

As Bennet shows, no other religious group is offered the food and allied privileges she describes. In particular, there are no such special rights prohibiting the serving of unleavened bread during the Jewish Passover celebration, which commemorates the Exodus from Egyptian enslavement, and this year falls between April 1 and April 9.

Yes, Canadian schools celebrate Christmas and Easter, but this is because our country was founded on Judeo-Christian principles, something we should all endorse on this last day of Ramadan.

A social media post has gone viral showing that a Calgary public school is forcing students who are not fasting for Ramadan to stop eating in lunch rooms.

Melanie Bennet

Juno News

March 16, 2026

Rawpixel

A social media post has gone viral showing that a Calgary public school is forcing students who are not fasting for Ramadan to stop eating in lunch rooms, calling the shared space a “No Food Space” to accommodate Muslim students. The Board has told Juno News that “no changes have been made” to designated lunch areas but that “accommodations” were made for Ramadan.

The post shows an email to parents from Fairview School, which notifies them of lunch rooms being designated “No Food Spaces” in an effort to be more “inclusive.”

Juno News reports the stories the legacy media doesn’t want to touch. Become a Juno News premium subscriber today to support bold, fearless journalism.

It said that students in Grades 4–6 will not be permitted to eat in the cafeteria for the first half of lunch. Students in Grades 7–9 face an even broader restriction: Their lunchroom will be a “No Food Space for the entire lunch hour.”

“Ramadan is a month of reflection, prayer, generosity, and community,” the message states. The school also thanks parents for helping foster “an inclusive and caring school community.”

In a statement to Juno News, the Calgary Board of Education said schools may make “accommodations” during religious observances.

According to the CBE, the school referenced in the social media posts already has different grades eating in separate areas and “no changes have been made to these designated lunch areas” and that students are “still eating in their designated lunch spaces.”

MELANIE BENNET

MAR 15

An internal memo from the Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board expects principals to apply an “anti-oppressive/anti-racist/anti-colonial lens” when planning this year’s commencement ceremonies.

Read full story

The board added that during Ramadan “alternative foodless spaces are available for fasting students so they are not around others who are eating.”

“The school does not provide cafeteria food services,” they said.

“During special cultural and religious observances, schools are able to make accommodations to support students,” they said.

“This could include accommodations when students are fasting during Ramadan.”

The board said accommodations may vary depending on the number of students fasting and may include “designating distinct spaces as non-food areas.”

The policy reorganizes shared school space around a religious practice observed by only some students.

In 2021, the board published a 100-page “CBE Cares” report as part of their drive to advance “equity, anti-racism, and inclusion.” The report identifies school celebrations as a systemic problem, stating that “school celebrations and festivities do not recognize the broad diversity of the student population (Ramadan, Kwanzaa, Diwali, Black History Month, National Indigenous Peoples Day); and in some cases, school celebrations are disrespectful to students.”

The document also describes the Calgary Board of Education itself as “a white, male, conservative, and Christian organization that has a history of not addressing racism and discrimination in a courageous and direct manner.”

The report treats religion as an identity category alongside race and gender.

The literature review section examines “Identity and intersectionality: Race, gender, religion, LGBTQ2IA+.”

Ramadan and Islamophobia are repeatedly mentioned in the report’s discussions on discrimination and religious inclusion. Islam is presented as a protected identity within the board’s anti-racism framework.

These sections focus on enabling Muslim students to practise their faith through accommodation and institutional support.

Christianity, however, appears in a different context. Instead of being presented as a minority faith requiring accommodation, it is described as part of the institutional culture associated with systemic inequities.

The report says the school board’s foundations include “whiteness,” which is perpetuated by “Europeanness and related Christian beliefs and practices that are evident in everyday dismissals of other cultures.”

While the report treats religion as an identity category within equity policies, it does not describe accommodations for Christian students.

No other religions are mentioned.

Indigenous spiritual traditions are mentioned primarily through consultations with “Indigenous Elders and Knowledge Keepers,” who provided “sage observations and advice” during the consultation process.

In a follow-up email, Juno News asked whether the CBE CARES report influenced how schools design accommodations for Ramadan; the board did not directly address the question.

The board said that they had “a duty to accommodate students practicing their religion in schools,” and pointed to their religious accommodation policy.

They said that accommodations can vary based on factors including “the specific needs of a student, the available resources and facilities of the school, and potential impact on others,” stating that “if CBE can accommodate as requested, we should do so.”

The policy states that “principals and teachers must not enforce a student’s compliance with religious observances or requirements,” noting that “enforcement of religious / conscientious obligations is the responsibility of parents, not teachers.”

The board also said that “Ramadan specific resources are available for staff through our internal website.”

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