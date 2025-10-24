According to outstanding editorial writer Brian Giesbrecht, a vote for Alberta sovereignty could open the door to constitutional reform, allowing Canadians to address issues like property rights and the Indian apartheid system. He argues that the current system, perpetuated by activist judges and the Indian Act, is flawed and needs to be dismantled. Instead, he believes that a vote for Alberta sovereignty could force constitutional negotiations, giving all Canadians a chance to address these issues.

Not everyone would agree with his concerns about indigenous land claims and “activist judges.”

Star National Post investigative journalist Terry Glavin has written that:

“Aboriginal title has not been found to ‘trump’ private property in British Columbia, and there have been no “transfers” of land to the Cowichan tribes or anybody else arising from an 863-page British Columbia Supreme Court ruling that wrapped up last Thursday [August 7, 2025] after 513 trial days. “The status of private property in such places is a puzzle that has been vexing the courts for generations, especially west of the Rockies, where roughly 95 per cent of the land remains ‘unceded’ by treaties. In her reasons for judgment in the Cowichan case, the Honourable Madam Justice Barbara Young has offered a way to muddle through it. It’s not nearly as frightening as it has been widely made out. “It’s complicated, but the first thing to notice is that in fact, the lands directly impacted by her decision are owned by the Crown in Right of Canada and the City of Richmond, and the privately-held properties that take up much of land successfully claimed by the Cowichan tribes were explicitly excluded from their case. The judge herself left the status of privately-owned land untouched. ‘The Cowichan have not made a claim for return of land from non-parties and the property rights of the private landowners are not undermined,’ the judge declared.”

