James Pew discusses the rise of campus totalitarianism in Canada, particularly at universities, where social justice activists employ violent tactics and double standards to silence dissenting voices. Professor Frances Widdowson, a prominent advocate for free speech, has faced repeated assaults and arrests while attempting to engage in open dialogue.

Pew highlights an alarming trend: authorities appease activists while suppressing peaceful dissent, undermining free speech and open inquiry.

James Pew

October 18, 2026

Violent Assaults, Double Standards, and Orwellian Tactics are now rampant on and off university campuses

Professor Frances Widdowson from the new documentary A University Unhinged: Fighting for Free Speech in Lethbridge

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By James Pew

One of the more terrifying aspects of George Orwell’s 1984 is that the totalitarian state of Oceania was not satisfied with merely controlling physical space and the movements of denizens within it, but was determined to dominate the ethereal and intangible, the space where our private thoughts evolve. Orwell shows that being constantly surveilled to ensure conformance to strict work schedules and social rules is bad enough, but when pervasive monitoring is meant to scrutinize the minutest details of action and speech, and relentlessly scan for signs of wrongthink, a new level of horror unfolds.

The protagonist, Winston Smith, is arrested for thoughtcrime by the Thought Police, taken to the Ministry of Love, and tortured to the point of being psychologically broken. Thoroughly crushed, soul ruthlessly excised, Winston is left a hollowed out shell of a man. But the Party‘s efforts to re-educate him were highly effective. The narrative ends with a compliant Winston fully accepting of Party orthodoxy, holding genuine love for Big Brother.

The reason the book is discussed so often is simply because its conclusion and implications are remarkably chilling. The story is shocking, deliberate and violent. In real life, in this modern woke convulsion, things play out a little differently. The shocking, deliberate violence isn’t yet total. Instead, so far, it pops up in key places (university campuses, street protests) and then dissipates. In addition, there is a comparatively subtle administrative side to social justice totalitarianism that seems to be, if not as saturated and established as Oceania totalitarianism, then at the very least fast approaching it.

Canada’s preeminent free speech warrior, Professor Frances Widdowson — recipient of the 2025 George Jonas Freedom Award for her advocacy of academic freedom and free expression — has been facing off against the totalitarian faction of indigenizing orange shirt activists and others at universities across the country. For years now sounding the alarm about the rise of campus totalitarianism. It entered the academy through social justice identity politics riding on postmodern conceptions of power dynamics and subjectivism, and attached stigmatically to ahistorical post-colonialism. The resulting stew of malicious and resentful anti-social theory has literally exploded, and we are now harassed by a thought-destroying toxic monster, a veritable Captain Sludge crusading around campuses with a hapless band of know-nothing-but-anger activists spewing chemical poison throughout the hallowed halls of once illustrious institutions of higher learning.

Activists today take quite literally the cultural Marxism of figures like Antonio Gramsci (Prison Notebooks) and Herbert Marcuse (Repressive Tolerance). If you voice disagreement with their world view they immediately assume violence perpetrated against them in order to rationalize silencing you, even if it means through their own acts of real violence. Professor Widdowson and many of her supporters have been repeatedly assaulted at Canadian universities. In spite of this, in recent years, she and her team have adopted increasingly sophisticated methods of documenting these disturbing and violent occurrences, as well as presenting their findings in video with artful cinematic production value.

Universities in Canada now adopt prescribed doctrine around many sensitive issues intersecting with social justice activism. There is a script, and you must read from it. Free speech, objective truth, facts and evidence are seen as hostile and violent when used to challenge the compelled speech and assertions of Antiracist, Trans, or Aboriginal activists, or adjacent items like calls-to-action related to Truth and Reconciliation. Open inquiry is not welcomed around these issues. The revisionist narratives of activists, no matter how divorced from objective truth, are not to be questioned through any form of inquiry. They are to be adopted and repeated. You must think the same thoughts and say the same words as the antiracists and orange shirts, but most importantly, you must love Big Brother.

But that is ridiculous, we don’t love Big Brother, or anyone else who is hostile to empiricism, objective fact-finding, or just old fashion getting to the truth of things. The truth is a concept so vital that I am convinced its very importance is beyond human comprehension. Yes, a lot of us make some damn good arguments for why truth is essential in an existential way, but I still feel we don’t really get it. Truth is spoken about much differently in the Bible than in the rational secular classroom. In the former it is synonymous with creation itself, and the light that illuminates the world. Whatever one’s own conception of truth might be, it goes without saying Western civilization has a long tradition of placing it at the very essence and center of things. Our well-articulated clever arguments in favour of truth are righteous and triumphant in their own right, but they fall short of revealing the full crucial magnificence of it.

There are many reasons why social justice identity politics took hold and then took over higher education. For one, there had been (and still is) an increasing level of double standards always favouring the activists, which also means most of the time, opposing academic liberties and objective methods of examination and discovery. And as this phenomenon gradually culminated into its current iteration of totalitarian toxic monster, it tightened its grip on dissident and heterodox professors, and acted overtly hostile to the essential freedoms associated with thought, inquiry and speech.

It is clear that social justice/orange shirt activists do not value free speech or open inquiry. But an equally alarming sign of encroaching totalitarianism is those shocking double standards applied unfairly to dissidents. We see it repeatedly when authorities refuse to punish activists who both physically assault and deprive unpopular academics of their right to speak freely, but then fine, arrest or remove peaceful contrarians.

One such Halcyonic heretic, Professor Widdowson has been arrested at universities, literally carried out by police, or issued trespass notices more times than I can count. In most cases it appears the police and university authorities prefer to appease the activists by removing what they view as the source of the disturbance: Professor Widdowson (who is the least threatening person in the world). While it is certainly understandable from a pragmatic policing perspective why law enforcement might want to remove a minority of peaceful dissenters instead of dealing with a majority of unruly, violent, and hysterically enraged protestors. But are liberal democracies set up to make the jobs of police easier? Or, is freedom of speech and the open exchange of contentious viewpoints on university campuses something worth the inconvenience of applying the law equally regardless of the bellicose histrionics, aggressive cry-bullying, and overt acts of violence from spoiled uniformed students with anger issues?

Several visits were made to the University of Lethbridge in Alberta, where each time Professor Widdowson would enter campus with the same intent as ever: to peacefully and rationally discuss controversial issues with students. For this she has been mobbed, threatened and assaulted by orange shirt activists, as have many of her supporters. Through all of this Professor Widdowson has always remained non-violent, even still, she has been arrested and on one occasion given a $600 trespass ticket. As well, Simon Hergott, Professor Widdowson’s talented videographer was assaulted and his camera was destroyed (worth $6000). None of the orange shirts are ever arrested or fined, even though only orange shirts assault people, and only orange shirts block the collegial free exchange of ideas and the free speech of those who wish to listen or dialog with Professor Widdowson.

It is not just Professor Widdowson who is subject to these gross double standards but anyone who goes against the Party’s doctrine. Chronicled in the Western Standard, on September 29th, Professor Emeritus Tom Flanagan and Rebel News star reporter Drea Humphrey set up a two-person panel in a high-traffic area on campus at the University of Calgary. Professor Flanagan described it as a “Charlie Kirk-style event” where students were invited to debate whether or not Indian Residential Schools were genocidal.

The disputatious occasion was surprisingly able to proceed for a smooth hour and a half. Several students engaged in debate with Professor Flanagan and Humphrey. Even though all “took the position that the IRS were genocidal,” it was a positive sign that “nobody got nasty or overexcited.” But then came the upheaval and violence. A “crowd that seemed to materialize from nowhere” led by a pugnacious “loudmouth” whose disruptive shouting essentially sabotaged the proceedings. Then a second activist poured a bottle of water on the two panelists, decidedly ending the affair. Throwing liquid on someone is considered assault under Canadian law, and even though both Professor Flanagan and Humphrey signed complaints and wished to pursue charges, the police inexplicably declined to do so.

Jim McMurtry had a successful career as a beloved high school teacher. He was cancelled in 2021 when the erroneous media story concerning the Kamloops Deception circulated the world. Jim tried to bring some perspective and historical context to the drama and upset that took hold of his classroom. He didn’t quite understand that emotional outburst, despair, and histrionics had supplanted the curriculum that day. He tried to deal in facts and the historical record, and told students that most deaths of former IRS students were due to diseases like tuberculosis, which of course was the truth. But totalitarian environments do not like truth and will kick your ass out if you dare invoking it. Jim’s career was ruined in the blink of an eye.

Since then Jim has risen up like a Phoenix from the ashes. He is a political renegade now running a concurrent political campaign for two different levels of government in Delta, BC (Provincial MLA for the OneBC party, and as an independent school board trustee). Along with others like Professor Widdowson, BC politician Dallas Brodie, and a growing number of fed up dissidents across the nation, Jim has been pushing back against the excesses of the Truth and Reconciliation Industry for some time now. This includes opposing land acknowledgments. For his boldness, he has been repeatedly targeted and assaulted by orange shirt jackboots. In an email exchange last week Jim told me he has “been hit many times and (had) items taken…or destroyed.” The day previous to my reaching out to Jim, an unhinged activist “crashed through (his) election display.”

One of the positive results of the political work engaged in by dissidents is the way they are able to expose the absolute hatred held by the modern Left towards anyone who deviates from the prescribed doctrines of the social justice paradigm – hatred found not just on university campuses but out in the general public. This was captured recently by independent journalist Masha Kleiner in a series of videos posted to X of Jim McMurtry and Dallas Brodie on the campaign trail.

Professor Widdowson and her team have posted in some cases excellently crafted, but always gripping documentaries, video segments and montages of the hysteria that ensues at Canadian universities when intellectual dissidents attempt to challenge the claims of activists. Hours of footage like this insanity at the University of Victoria, or this nonsense at the University of Calgary, or this clown show at the University of Winnipeg (where shockingly, activists were left to run wild as the police never showed up), illustrate the disturbing double standards forever favouring irrational unhinged activists while oppressing the free speech, association, and inquiry rights of free-thinking apostates and non-conformists so essential to an academic environment.

The most recent film was posted to Youtube on October 12th. It is called A University Unhinged: Fighting for Free Speech in Lethbridge. From the opening segment of the film:

“Universities are very important institutions in modern societies, because this is where the pursuit of truth is protected. Pursuing the truth in a democracy is essential because it enables us to understand ourselves and how we relate to other people…many universities were involved in fomenting the Kamloops 215 deception. Where the Kamloops Indian band falsely claimed that the remains of 215 children had been confirmed at the Kamloops residential school.”

The film chronicles Professor Widdowson, American academic Peter Boghossian, a professor emeritus of Indigenous studies Anthony Hall, and student Michael Schmidt, who engage in a session of Spectrum Street Epistemology (SSE) on campus at the University of Lethbridge. SSE is a non-confrontational academic method which encourages people to interrogate their own views and the views of those who disagree with them. The claim examined in the film is whether Indian Residential Schools were genocidal or not. This is deserving of scrutiny, especially when one considers the hysteria that arose from the widely reported false story of 215 murdered Indian children at the former Kamloops residential school is largely responsible for the widespread belief in such a disturbing untruth. As well, those arguing that Canada is genocidal have used the Kamloops Deception to bolster their argument. Professor Widdowson’s skepticism is not unwarranted, the propagandistic false claims of activists have misled Canadians to believe their nation guilty of the worst possible crimes against humanity.

But we cannot question this phantom genocide. Not at all. The genocide is real, in spite of it not being true, on account of the paucity of material evidence. None of this matters. Big Brother wears an orange shirt now and he wants Canadians to love their shameful genocide. I wonder how long dissidents will have a choice in the matter?

Thankfully, Professor Widdowson is no shrinking violet. She is as formidable in the thick of physical campus chaos as she is tenacious, unremittingly patient, inexhaustibly determined, and on the administrative side of the conflict (referring to items like her legal challenge against a wrongful termination from her own university, Mount Royal), studious and capable of absorbing a deliberately prolonged, soul-crushing bureaucratic process meant to demoralize. She remains undemoralized, strong, and as defiantly obstinate as ever. Recently she has decided to focus her efforts on three universities: the University of Lethbridge, The University of Winnipeg and the University of Victoria – these three institutions should be terrified!

In an email exchange I asked Professor Widdowson why these particular universities? She wrote:

“…because they are the universities that I have interacted with that have been the most totalitarian in suppressing the discussion of the Kamloops 215 Deception and the related claim of ‘residential school genocide’ and its ‘denial’.. My strategy is to pursue legal, political and cultural avenues to try to get these institutions to become academic spaces once more. The most important prong of this strategy is my attempt to change the culture. This is done through direct action and civil disobedience, to raise public awareness about the problem and to force the universities to react. Although I am not optimistic about change in the near future, it does not matter because I try to concentrate on the process, not the results. In making demands that would be uncontroversial in a liberal democracy, and analyzing the reaction of institutions to this pressure, I hope to document the destruction of liberal democracies for future generations.”

Already, Professor Widdowson has filed a $3 Million dollar lawsuit against the University of Lethbridge for defamation by innuendo. In doing so, she has exposed an important source of the problem. It is activist-professors and administrators who, in an effort to keep out wrong-thinking academics, routinely rile up students and foment anger among them by claiming that dissident academics and intellectuals like Professor Widdowson are hateful people with harmful views. These are manipulative Orwellian tactics that need to be met with legal challenges.

After activist-professors and administrators succeed in militating students (essentially encouraging and operationalizing them to act like compliant little brown shirts…I mean orange shirts), faculty associations then make statements and send out letters of congratulations expressing their pride and satisfaction at the “neutralizing” of wrong-thinkers. Below is an example of such a faculty association letter, full of unsubstantiated claims against professor Widdowson, authored by the Gender, Equity, and Diversity Committee at the University of Lethbridge (sections highlighted by Professor Widdowson):

Conclusion

We all have our own problems — readers know I have been recently battling annoying personal issues of my own. This is life. There are constant fires that simply need to be put out. This is why my respect for brave Canadians like Professor Widdowson, Jim McMurtry, Dallas Brodie and many others will never diminish. They are humans with their own issues, yet they have uniquely and selflessly taken on problems of national proportions. They are effectively confronting and exposing the rise of totalitarianism originating from Universities but spilling over into the greater society. They are horrifying us with the stark reality of just how far gone the nation is.

Sadly, we are in the grip of totalitarianism but most Canadians have yet to feel its squeeze. But happily, the dissidents are not mere canaries in the coalmine, they are frontline soldiers engaged in the ultimate struggle for the survival of liberal democracy. The West is under an extreme existential threat. I call on all good Canadians to spread the word and support the hero’s fighting for truth, before the orange shirt and social justice terrorists utterly destroy it — that magical and mysterious glue that humans never quite fully understand, but that holds together the fabric of civilization. The truth will set us free, if only we reclaim it.

Thanks for reading. For more from this author, read An Antisemitic Plague In Canada

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