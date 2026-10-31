REAL Indigenous Report

REAL Indigenous Report

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
John Chittick's avatar
John Chittick
4m

The professoriate, being a tenure-sheltered elite, in the humanities, are now a self-reinforced cultural Marxist majority self-actualizing vicariously through the students they have intellectually crippled with their nihilist bilge as they act like irrational looters and thugs enforcing the illiberalism now prevalent in captured institutions. Universities are an oligopoly of credentialism leading to guild socialism where the state protects monopoly right to practice "professions". A free market could do so with competition, efficiency, technology, and diversity. The same competition and diversity could change education for the better by first defunding the institutions responsible for the one way trip to civilizational hollowing out while setting the table for the next iteration of collectivist dystopia described so well by Orwell. Academia and bureaucracy are now an untouchable deep state for conservative governments and an allied monster for leftist governments.

Reply
Share
Luc Lelievre's avatar
Luc Lelievre
1h

I understand exactly what you mean, having gone through it myself.

https://www.unbekoming.com/p/the-human-instability-principle

https://indepnews.org/en/what-the-laval-case-shows-about-academic-freedom/

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Hymie Rubenstein · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture