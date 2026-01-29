REAL Indigenous Report

REAL Indigenous Report

Jim McMurtry
7h

“Islamist radicalisation is thriving in plain sight while those in charge avert their gaze.” Nowhere is this truer than in Canadian schools in Muslims areas where teachers find girls in face veils and Ramadan starvation culturally quaint.

Garth Gilligan
5h

It's the immigration policy stupid! Or rather the lack thereof. And,of course, the blame for this can be laid at the feet of the Liberal Party, Trudeau and Carney and others who follow blindly. Bringing in 5000 gazans was the latest example, people who are taught to hate Israel and Jews from the breast-feeding stage. Failure to crack down on pro Palestinian protests and their inherent threats is another LIberal policy failure. Recently I witnessed a "mob" of protesters in Ottawa, marching up Elgin Street here in Ottawa, drums beating, PLO flags flying, chanting and even ululating. It was disorderly, intimidating and threatening, and protected by several police officers. This is but a minor example but every on of these allowed to proceed unchecked engenders more and larger examples. Whose Canada? I am not so sure anymore.

