REAL Indigenous Report

REAL Indigenous Report

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Henry Clark's avatar
Henry Clark
1h

Since hate crimes are irrational, why don’t we insist that perpetrators be removed from responsible positions until they become mentally competent?

Belief in magic such as politically correct speech, virtue signalling as means of climate control or Hegel’s dialectic would be accepted symptoms.

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