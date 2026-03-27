My article below discusses the controversy surrounding the cross-country removal of public statues of Sir John A. Macdonald, Canada’s first andn greatest prime minister. While some argue that Macdonald’s association with the Indian Residential Schools warrants his erasure from public spaces, others believe that his contributions to Confederation and his advocacy for indigenous peoples should be fully acknowledged. The debate highlights the complexities of reconciling Canada’s past with its present, as well as the importance of preserving the factual legacies of historical figures, warts and all.

A fair-minded review of Macdonald’s contributions to our country, as both a Father of Confederation and as a strong advocate for its Indigenous peoples, suggests that he is one that we need to keep.

Canada Free Press

January 1, 2026

The head of a statue of Sir John A. Macdonald broke from its body when it was toppled from its pedestal in downtown Montreal in April 2020. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press)

The racialized uproar following the earth-shattering May 27, 2021, Kamloops Indian Band announcement that there had been “confirmation of the remains of 215 children who were students of the Kamloops Indian Residential School” found near the school. This “confirmation” was based on “a knowing in our community that we were able to verify. To our knowledge, these missing children are undocumented deaths,” stated the Band’s Chief Rosanne Casimir. “Some were as young as three years old.”

The instantaneous reaction to this declaration was angry vigils, public displays of grief and shame, solidarity speeches, and promises to revolutionize society as we know it. Flags on government buildings were lowered to half-mast on Canada Day — and remained so for almost six months — turning what was once a day of national celebration into one of national mourning and recrimination.

Statues of former Canadian heroes were defaced, destroyed or removed, alongside demands to rename streets and public schools to unpronounceable indigenous ones.

Some Catholics even claimed to have lost their faith over the announcement, as dozens of churches of many denominations were vandalized and burnt both on and off indigenous reserves.

Given the horrific nature of the Band’s charges, the amount of immediate public moral panic and outrage is understandable. In retrospect, however, it looks more like a typical knee-jerk reaction to fake news, much like the Satanic Panic that began in British Columbia in 1980, spreading around the world over the next 10 years.

And like the Satanic Panic, there’s now a growing movement to rethink the Kamloops hysteria by restoring some of what was destroyed, defaced, or taken down in the past five years.