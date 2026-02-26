According to the CBC, A recent federal judge ruled in favour of two Indian Bands in Manitoba and one in Ontario, stating that the Canadian government has a legal duty to provide safe water and adequate housing to remote indigenous communities. The rulings are part of class-action lawsuits launched by these Bands, with the judge finding that the government’s historical control over indigenous life, including water infrastructure and housing, has led to a state of crisis. The decisions address the first stage of the lawsuits, determining the government’s obligation, with a second stage to follow regarding potential breaches and remedies.

Brief excerpts from the verdict and a few embedded comments of my own appear below.

I’m no legal scholar by a long shot. Still, my understanding is: (1) none of the treaties indigenous people freely signed with the British or Canadian governments during the 19th and 20th centuries included the provision of safe drinking water or housing and (2) these treaties are enshrined in the 1982 Canadian constitution and take precedence over their other provisions, as follows:

Section 25 of the Constitution Act, 1982 reads as follows:

25. The guarantee in this Charter of certain rights and freedoms shall not be construed so as to abrogate or derogate from any aboriginal, treaty or other rights or freedoms that pertain to the aboriginal peoples of Canada, including

(a) any rights or freedoms that have been recognized by the Royal Proclamation of October 7, 1763; and

(b) any rights or freedoms that now exist by way of land claims agreements or may be so acquired.

Section 35 of the Constitution Act, 1982 reads as follows:

35. (1) The existing aboriginal and treaty rights of the aboriginal peoples of Canada are hereby recognized and affirmed.

Definition of “aboriginal peoples of Canada”

(2) In this Act, “aboriginal peoples of Canada” includes the Indian, Inuit and Métis peoples of Canada.

Land claims agreements

(3) For greater certainty, in subsection (1) “treaty rights” includes rights that now exist by way of land claims agreements or may be so acquired.

Aboriginal rights and Treaty rights

Aboriginal rights (commonly referred to as Indigenous rights) are collective rights of distinctive Indigenous societies flowing from their status as the original peoples of Canada. These rights are recognized and affirmed by Section 35 of the Constitution Act, 1982.

The Constitution Act, 1982 does not define Indigenous rights under Section 35, but they vary from group to group depending on the customs, practices and traditions that have formed part of their distinctive cultures and can include: Aboriginal title (ownership rights to land) rights to occupy and use lands and resources, such as hunting and fishing rights self-government rights cultural and social rights

Treaty rights are rights set out in either a historic or modern treaty agreement and are recognized and affirmed by Section 35 of the Constitution Act, 1982. Treaties define specific rights, benefits and obligations for the signatories that vary from treaty to treaty. Treaties and treaty rights also vary depending on the time and circumstances in which they were negotiated.

Historic treaties (signed before 1975) often, but not always, include land to be set aside for First Nation use only, money to be paid to a First Nation every year, hunting and fishing rights on unoccupied Crown land, and schools and teachers on reserves to be paid for by the government.

Modern treaties negotiated with Indigenous groups (after 1975) may include consultation and participation requirements, ownership of lands, wildlife harvesting rights, financial settlements, participation in land use and management in specific areas, and self-government. There is no mention above or in the treaties of clean water, housing, or endless welfare rights.

The recent judicial decision apparently says aboriginals were not allowed to leave their reserves.

This was true in the past, under the “pass system,” an internal passport system for indigenous Canadians in effect between 1885 and 1941. It was administered by the Department of Indian Affairs (DIA), beginning after the 1885 North-West Rebellion as part of a broader effort to confine indigenous people to Indian Reserves, then newly formed through the Numbered Treaties. The system, initially intended as a temporary measure to quell disorder in the prairie provinces, eventually became a permanent feature of federal Indian affairs policy.

Parliament never sanctioned the pass system; it was an administrative policy of the Department of Indian Affairs. The system remained in place until 1941; its purpose was to limit the freedom of movement of indigenous populations. Federal officials asserted that “Indians had to be kept separate from the rest of society for their own good, as contact tended to be injurious to them”. This was particularly true about gaining easy access to alcohol resulting in widespread alcohol addiction.

The pass system was mainly implemented in Alberta and other regions in the western prairies. The federal government formally terminated the system in 1941.

No new pass system could even have been thought about if indigenous leaders had accepted the conditions in Pierre Trudeau’s 1969 White Paper (formally known as the “Statement of the Government of Canada on Indian Policy, 1969”) calling for the abolition of the reserve system and repeal of the Indian Act.

Instead, these leaders fought tooth and nail to stay on reserves and vehemently opposed getting rid of the Indian Act, which they hypocritically continue to claim oppresses them.

But hypocrisy may be too harsh a word: what this indigenous elite and their hangers-on really want is to have their cake and eat it, too. They want all the financial benefits that come to the reserves under the Indian Act; at the same time, they want to pretend that it’s the oppressive federal government that’s preventing them from getting rid of the Indian Act and the reserves.

The brief excerpts below, following the condensed CBC story by Arturo Chang about the legal duty to provide safe water and housing, come from Peter Best’s essay on government-supported judicial handouts to aboriginal litigants in cases like this.

Please also note that the judge in this case was Justice Paul Favel, a member of the Poundmaker Cree Indian Band.

2 decisions rule on 1st stages in class-action lawsuits launched by Manitoba, Ontario First Nations

CBC News

December 6, 2025

A federal judge has sided with two First Nations in Manitoba and one in Ontario that sued the Canadian government over its duty to provide them with safe housing and clean drinking water, in separate rulings delivered Friday.

The federal government has had a duty to ensure Shamattawa First Nation, and other First Nations who opt into the northern Manitoba First Nation’s class-action, were provided access to drinking water safe for human use over the claim period, Justice Paul Favel said in a decision.

Shamattawa launched the class-action, which was certified in 2023, on behalf of all First Nations members countrywide whose communities were subject to a drinking water advisory in effect on or after June 20, 2020.

The judge also found in a separate ruling that residents of St. Theresa Point First Nation in northeastern Manitoba, Sandy Lake First Nation in northern Ontario and other class-action members should have been provided with adequate housing on their reserves from June 12, 1999, until the present — the class period defined in the lawsuit.

Favel said in both decisions the Canadian government made First Nations dependent by forcing them to relocate to reserves, and that the country has historically “exerted direct control over every facet of First Nations life through legislation, regulations, policies, and practices,” including control over financing for water infrastructure and housing.

Hymie Rubenstein: This is a gross exaggeration because indigenous people could always and did always decide to become enfranchised or otherwise relocate from their reserves before and after the treaties were signed.

He said in both cases, Charter of Rights and Freedoms guarantees of equality under the law, as well as the life, liberty and security of all Canadians, may have been affected.

HR: No other Canadians living under similar conditions have these rights to safe drinking water or free housing.

The $1.1-billion Shamattawa class action lawsuit picks up from an earlier class-action lawsuit over drinking water advisories that led to an $8-billion settlement in 2021.

The remote Manitoba community took the government to court after spending years under a boil-water advisory.

During the proceedings, representatives from several First Nations — Líl̓wat and Secwepemc in British Columbia, Peepeekisis Cree Nation and Little Pine First Nation in Saskatchewan, Wabaseemoong in northwestern Ontario and Tataskweyak Cree Nation in northern Manitoba — testified their communities do not receive enough funding to address long-term or chronic water advisories.

Housing conditions hurt children: judge

The $5-billion St. Theresa Point and Sandy Lake class-action said the federal government “deliberately underfunded housing on reserves,” while putting restrictions on their ability to provide housing.

“Class members’ reserves are generally short hundreds of houses to adequately shelter their populations,” Favel wrote, saying that many families are forced to live on condemned units because they have no other options.

HR: Yes, indeed, they have an option: leave the reserve and seek gainful employment that is not locally available elsewhere, a process that rural non-aboriginal residents have done for centuries.

More work to do: St. Theresa Point chief

The decisions deal with the first stage of the class-action lawsuit, which revolved around a general determination of whether the government had an obligation to the First Nations.

A second stage will deal with several other questions, including the scope or existence of any breaches — including Charter rights infringements — as well as potential remedies.

For now, Favel’s decisions granted costs based on the “overwhelming success” of the plaintiffs in both matters.

Below is an extract from Peter Best’s essay on government-supported judicial handouts to Aboriginal litigants in cases like this, taken from his site and book, There Is No Difference .

Best talks about “core policy immunity in Canada,” a notion that protects government entities from legal liability for decisions made based on public policy considerations, such as economic, social, and political factors. This principle distinguishes between core policy decisions, which are immune, and operational decisions, which can be subject to negligence claims.

According to Best:

Following the letter and spirit of Prime Minister [Justin] Trudeau’s surrender Directive, Canada didn’t even file a Statement of Defence in either action [described by CBC News], Canada merely filed an affidavit in the class action certification motions stating (correctly) that Canada’s position “was that it funded water systems on reserves rather than managed them, and that it could not be liable for funding decisions that reflected a core policy, (italics added), indicating that notwithstanding that Canada was aware of the government core policy immunity principle, it consciously chose not to defend either action on the basis of it.

It seems like the whole thing was a friendly setup from the beginning. Justice Favel too-quickly skated over and away from the government core policy immunity principle. He ignored the limitations law. He misleadingly and inaccurately stated that “uncertainty in the law meant that both parties faced a real and present risk of failure”. In fact, all the legal risks were on the Aboriginal claimants. Especially notable were his unusual remarks- as if he was being self-consciously pre-emptive in this regard- as if collusion was in the air- asserting how the settlement was arrived at only after “arms length…hard-bargaining sessions”, and that “there has been no collusion in reaching the settlement.” (Paragraphs 96 and 97 of his Reasons.)

Adding to the sense of unseemliness surrounding this settlement was the fact that the pre-appointment career of Justice Favel gives rise to a reasonable apprehension of bias on his part in this matter. Prior to his appointment to the Federal Court in 2017, while in private practice, Justice Favel acted largely for Aboriginal clients, was a member of the Oversight Committee of the Indian Residential School Settlement Agreement, taught “First Nations economic development” at the University of Saskatchewan College of Law, and, according to the government website announcing his judicial appointment, is “a member of Poundmaker Cree Nation, (who) maintains close connections with his community and served on the Band Council from 2012 to 2013.”

The area of child welfare is another category of giveaway of free taxpayers’ monies to legally undeserving Aboriginal litigation claimants- giveaways that completely ignore the government's core policy immunity principle.

Here, once again, the federal government has agreed to pay “compensation” to allegedly aggrieved Aboriginals on the assumption that it has a duty of care in negligence to deliver to them a more perfect world, in this case a happy, carefree childhood, where, as stated, in similar circumstances, it would never agree to compensate non-Aboriginals.