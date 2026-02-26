REAL Indigenous Report

REAL Indigenous Report

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Doug Stephens's avatar
Doug Stephens
8h

It's well past time for some accountability to be enforced on these bands as to where the umpteen billions of taxpayers $ they receive each year is being used for.

Reply
Share
3 replies
Mrs. Ashe's avatar
Mrs. Ashe
9hEdited

Haven't the rest of us taxpaying Canadians already given decades and generations of contributions by coercion to CORRUPT CHIEFS AND COUNCILS who misuse our money?!!

Let our Canadian Indians GROW UP and GET OFF THE RES, and learn to fend for themselves like the rest of us. REPEAL THE INDIAN ACT!

Reply
Share
1 reply
9 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Hymie Rubenstein · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture