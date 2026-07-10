REAL Indigenous Report

REAL Indigenous Report

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Jim McMurtry's avatar
Jim McMurtry
2h

“A decade ago, Canada ranked fifth on international happiness scales; we’re now 25th, and for those under 30, Canada ranks 58th.”

And yet the majority supports Carney and Liberals. Go figure.

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Keith's avatar
Keith
2h

I will NOT fight for Canada. I will support Alberta’s secession. There is no model in Canadian confederation that allows Alberta to be successful.

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